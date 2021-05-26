The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

French, Canadian, Israeli, UN officials demand justice for Sarah Halimi

The rally also comes as antisemitism has spiked across the Western world.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 26, 2021 08:29
PROTESTORS GATHER outside the French Embassy in Tel Aviv on Sunday to demand justice for Sarah Halimi, who was murdered by an antisemitic assailant in her apartment in Paris in 2017. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
PROTESTORS GATHER outside the French Embassy in Tel Aviv on Sunday to demand justice for Sarah Halimi, who was murdered by an antisemitic assailant in her apartment in Paris in 2017.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Leaders and officials from France, Canada, Israel and the United Nations held a special digital rally demanding justice for Sarah Halimi, a French Jewish grandmother murdered by Kobili Traore.
Halimi was brutally beaten and thrown from her balcony window by Traore, who repeatedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" during the murder. The crime was widely condemned as being antisemitic. However, as Traore was under the influence of marijuana at the time, the French court ruled that he wouldn't stand trial.
This led to public outcry across the world as tens of thousands took to the streets and social medias to voice their outrage at the decision.
“We should never, ever forget Sarah Halimi. This [court’s] decision hurts me, hurts us - citizens of the French Republic. It’s truly a judicial and moral catastrophe,” former French prime minister Manuel Valls said at the digital rally, which was organized by the watchdog NGO Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) and the French Jewish umbrella organization the Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF).
“Antisemitism has been ravaging… France for more than 12 decades. This antisemitism comes from the far right, from the far left, from our working-class districts, from the Arab-Muslim world under the guise of hatred for Israel and for Jews, or simply hatred. We must eradicate antisemitism from our society.”
The rally also comes as antisemitism has spiked across the Western world, which itself coincided with significant condemnations against Israel and those perceived as being Zionists amid Israel's latest round of fighting with the Gaza-based Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.
Speaking at the digital rally, Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog discussed how Halimi's murder underscores the persistence of antisemitism. “I call on the international community not to dismiss this issue, but rather to be extremely proactive in the fight against hatred in general and against antisemitism in particular,” he said, and outlined three practical steps that can be taken: Greater adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of antisemitism, increased education, and taking defensive measures that can help protect Jewish communities and institutions.
Also speaking at the event was Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, who condemned Halimi's murder as unacceptable. “Sarah Halimi was the victim of an intolerable antisemitic murder. We cannot accept it – Paris cannot accept it,” she said.
“Sarah Halimi was killed twice. She was first the victim of the Islamist violence, of the killer’s antisemitism, but Sarah Halimi was also the victim of a denial of justice,” CRIF president Francis Kalifat said.
Her death “There was such a reluctance to admit the antisemitic character of this murder,”  said French philosopher, writer and intellectual Bernard-Henry Levy, noting that her death “is a symptom of the depth of French society’s denial of antisemitism.” 
The UN special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief Ahmed Shaheed also condemned the failiure to bring Traore to trial. “This case sets a tenuous precedent and we all know too well where impunity for hate crimes lead us,” he warned. “In addition to ensuring justice for Sarah Halimi, France and other countries need to urgently face up to rising antisemitism.”
Canada’s special envoy for preserving Holocaust remembrance and combating antisemitism Irwin Colter noted that “the antisemitic murder of Sarah Halimi is a dramatic case study of both the pandemic of antisemitism on the one hand and the indifference and impunity that underpin it on the other.” 
Colter, a former Canadian justice minister, urged for a wider adoption of the IHRA definition and said countries should have action plans to fight antisemitism.
Several prominent French religious leaders – specifically French Chief Rabbi Haim Korsia; Darcy Imam Hassan Shalgumi; and Father Christophe Le Sourt, responsible for the Church of France's relations with the Jewish community – also came out to demand justice for Halimi and condemn rising antisemitism.


Tags France murder antisemitism Sarah Halimi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Establish state inquiry into Mount Meron disaster now - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

The results of denying antisemitism - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The asymmetrical conflict with Hamas will continue - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

The Left, Hamas are boosting Netanyahu - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Oded Revivi

Settlers like me have an alternative: Let’s start by living with each other

 By ODED REVIVI

Most Read

1

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
2

Israel announces unconditional ceasefire with Hamas, ending Gaza combat

An Israeli girl carries her belongings as she walks out from a public bomb shelter back home, following Israel-Hamas truce, in Ashkelon, Israel May 21, 2021.
3

Hamas after Islamic Jihad commander killed: We will strike Tel Aviv

IDF (Israel Defense Force) Artillery Corps seen firing into Gaza, near the Israeli border with Gaza on May 17, 2021.
4

Israel is winning battles, Hamas is winning the war - analysis

Violent riots broke out in Ramla last night amid the ongoing violence between Palestinians and Israelis in east Jerusalem.
5

Hamas dealt heavy blow, ‘surprised’ by Israeli response, analysts say

Hamas supporters watch armed Hamas militants parade in central Gaza City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by