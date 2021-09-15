The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Hackers steal 'decade's worth of data' from far-right webhost Epik - report

Epik is a company rife with controversy, associated by many with the far-Right due to hosting sites like Gab, 8chan, BitChute, the Daily Stormer and sites for the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2021 12:36
A hacker is being depicted in this illustrative photo (photo credit: Courtesy)
A hacker is being depicted in this illustrative photo
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Hacktivist group Anonymous has allegedly hacked web domain registrar Epik and has stolen "a decade's worth of data," including considerable info regarding their clients and domains.
The hack was first publicized by independent journalist Steven Monacelli and later reported on by Gizmodo
Monacelli had shared a "press release" on 4chan by the hackers, which declared that they stole information on all of Epik's customers and data from an Epik employee's inbox, which they claim is "all that's needed to trace actual ownership and management of the fascist side of the Internet that has eluded researchers, activists, and, well, just about everybody."
Later, it was announced that the hackers recovered 180 gigabytes of data and would release it for public download.
Epik is a company rife with controversy, being associated by many with far-Right and neo-Nazi movements due to hosting sites like Gab, 8chan, BitChute, the Daily Stormer, InfoWars and sites for the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. Notably, it brought Gab back online after it was dropped in 2018 following the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
It also hosted the Texas Republican Party website and briefly hosted the pro-life whistleblower site where Texans could report those who tried to get abortions, though they were removed for violating Epik's terms.
Epik had also once hosted the controversial antisemitic video-sharing site Goyim TV, but later dropped them.
The company's founder and CEO, Rob Monster, has also been accused of being an antisemite and with rhetoric similar to neo-Nazis. However, he has strongly denied any of these allegations and has maintained that he only strives to advocate free speech.
In addition, Monster has also denied Epik has ever hosted or registered Daily Stormer.
Speaking to Gizmodo, Epik said they were unaware that they had been hacked, but would investigate. 
This is a developing story.


