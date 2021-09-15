Hacktivist group Anonymous has allegedly hacked web domain registrar Epik and has stolen "a decade's worth of data," including considerable info regarding their clients and domains.

The hack was first publicized by independent journalist Steven Monacelli and later reported on by Gizmodo

Monacelli had shared a "press release" on 4chan by the hackers, which declared that they stole information on all of Epik's customers and data from an Epik employee's inbox, which they claim is "all that's needed to trace actual ownership and management of the fascist side of the Internet that has eluded researchers, activists, and, well, just about everybody."

SCOOP: a group of "hackers on steroids" gained access to a large dataset belonging to Epik, the web host of the Texas GOP website, Texas Right to Life website, and anti-abortion snitch website. pic.twitter.com/2meRX9CAPm September 13, 2021

Later, it was announced that the hackers recovered 180 gigabytes of data and would release it for public download.

It also hosted the Texas Republican Party website and briefly hosted the pro-life whistleblower site where Texans could report those who tried to get abortions, though they were removed for violating Epik's terms.

Epik had also once hosted the controversial antisemitic video-sharing site Goyim TV, but later dropped them

The company's founder and CEO, Rob Monster, has also been accused of being an antisemite and with rhetoric similar to neo-Nazis. However, he has strongly denied any of these allegations and has maintained that he only strives to advocate free speech.

In addition, Monster has also denied Epik has ever hosted or registered Daily Stormer.

Speaking to Gizmodo, Epik said they were unaware that they had been hacked, but would investigate.

This is a developing story.