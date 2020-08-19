'Heil Hitler' and 'Juden' tagged on a Jewish-owned house in Lyon, France

"Heil Hitler" and "Juden" sprayed on a Jewish house. It could have been a story from back in the 1940s, but this one happened on August 19, 2020, in the city center of Lyon, France.Jewish family in Lyon, while the family was away on vacations. The League against Racism and Antisemitism (LICRA), a French NGO, announced over social media that they will take the matter to court, explaining that “Neo-Nazis are enemies of the Republic and its values,” and “they must be fought as such with all means of law.”These two phrases were discovered Tuesday morning sprayed on a house owned by a
Lyon Mayor Gregory Doucet, for his part, "strongly" condemned this act, tweeting that “the perpetrators of these heinous acts defile the humanistic spirit of our city and put us all in danger.”
Thomas Rudigoz, district representative in the National Assembly, concerned, pointed out that “racist and antisemitic acts are on the rise,” referencing to the several incidents that occurred during the past few months.
Rudigoz also reacted to the LICRA's condemnation by stressing that “we must all — the government, the City of Lyon, the National Assembly — fight against fascism and the far Right.”This incident happened amid a wave of racist and antisemitic incidents in both Lyon, and in other parts of France.In June, antisemitic symbols were discovered on David Kimefeld's campaign posters for the Lyon city government elections.Last week, in Paris, a young Jewish man was violently attacked in the 19th district of the capital.
La @_LICRA_ saisit la justice. Les néo-nazis sont des ennemis de la République et de ses valeurs. Ils doivent être combattus comme tels avec tous les moyens du droit. Force doit rester à la loi et à l’ordre républicain. @Gregorydoucet https://t.co/cQ7nC2hwJY— Licra (@_LICRA_) August 18, 2020
Incendies de lieux de culte musulmans, expressions antisémites ignobles... Aucune forme de haine ne sera admise à #Lyon. Nous les condamnons fermement. Les auteurs de ces actes abjects souillent l'esprit humaniste de notre ville et nous mettent tous en danger. https://t.co/opIzhcNnlO— Grégory Doucet (@Gregorydoucet) August 18, 2020
Soutien total à @_LICRA_ pour leur vigilance et leur combat de tous les instants contre racisme et antisémitisme. Les actes racistes et antisémites se multiplient. Nous devons tous,@gouvernementFR, @villedelyon, @grandlyon, @AssembleeNat lutter contre #fascisme et #extremedroite https://t.co/M4VuhTneF9— Thomas Rudigoz (@trudigoz) August 18, 2020
