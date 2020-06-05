The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Petition calls for expulsion of Penn State student over antisemitic photo

The petition states that Penn State should expel Milligan immediately, noting that "this act of antisemitism and hatred towards the Jewish community cannot and will not be tolerated."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 5, 2020 19:59
The petition, posted to Change.org, states that Penn State should expel Milligan immediately, noting that "this act of antisemitism and hatred towards the Jewish community cannot and will not be tolerated." (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
The petition, posted to Change.org, states that Penn State should expel Milligan immediately, noting that "this act of antisemitism and hatred towards the Jewish community cannot and will not be tolerated."
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
An online petition calling for the expulsion of Penn State student Ryann Milligan has gained traction lately, garnering over 86,151 signatures, after the student posted a photo to her Twitter account of her and her friends posing while two, including Milligan, donned Nazi swastikas on their shoulders.
The petition, posted to Change.org, states that Penn State should expel Milligan immediately, noting that "this act of antisemitism and hatred towards the Jewish community cannot and will not be tolerated."
"It would be extremely demeaning and unjust to force Penn State students to walk among this antisemitic student every day. Ryann Milligan is a Rehabilitation and Human Services major, meaning she is being trained by Penn State to have a career in advocating for and helping others," the petition stated. "How can Penn State allow itself to continue training an antisemitic person to hold such a career?"
Penn State reportedly announced that they will be in contact with the student, without alluding to further action. They did note, however, that public universities do not have "the power to expel students over speech, no matter how morally reprehensible it may be."
"It is not enough for Penn State to say that they are going to contact Ryann Milligan. This photo is terrifying and extremely threatening, and it is not to be taken lightly. Ryann Milligan does not even begin to uphold the values of Penn State. Allowing her to remain a student of Penn State is a disservice to all Jewish people, living or dead," the petition read.
"It sends the message that antisemitic actions and ideals are accepted by the university, and that Penn State doesn’t care about protecting its Jewish students, as well as other oppressed and underrepresented minorities."


Tags swastika antisemitism Pennsylvania Penn State
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump's peace plan offers Israel an opportunity not to be missed By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Ellen DeGeneres, George Floyd and Iyad al-Halak By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Kosher stores, synagogues, vandalized and looted in LA protests
People loot property during nationwide unrest following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 30, 2020. Picture taken May 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by