Petition calls for expulsion of Penn State student over antisemitic photo

An online petition calling for the expulsion of Penn State student Ryann Milligan has gained traction lately, garnering over 86,151 signatures, after the student posted a photo to her Twitter account of her and her friends posing while two, including Milligan, donned Nazi swastikas on their shoulders.The petition, posted to Change.org, states that Penn State should expel Milligan immediately, noting that "this act of antisemitism and hatred towards the Jewish community cannot and will not be tolerated." "It would be extremely demeaning and unjust to force Penn State students to walk among this antisemitic student every day. Ryann Milligan is a Rehabilitation and Human Services major, meaning she is being trained by Penn State to have a career in advocating for and helping others," the petition stated. "How can Penn State allow itself to continue training an antisemitic person to hold such a career?"Penn State reportedly announced that they will be in contact with the student, without alluding to further action. They did note, however, that public universities do not have "the power to expel students over speech, no matter how morally reprehensible it may be.""It is not enough for Penn State to say that they are going to contact Ryann Milligan. This photo is terrifying and extremely threatening, and it is not to be taken lightly. Ryann Milligan does not even begin to uphold the values of Penn State. Allowing her to remain a student of Penn State is a disservice to all Jewish people, living or dead," the petition read. "It sends the message that antisemitic actions and ideals are accepted by the university, and that Penn State doesn’t care about protecting its Jewish students, as well as other oppressed and underrepresented minorities."