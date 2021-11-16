The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Poland's police arrest 3 in connection to antisemitic book burning rally

Yair Lapid: “The horrific antisemitic incident in Poland reminds every Jew in the world of the strength of hatred that exists in the world.”

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 23:48
Demonstrators carry Polish flags during a march marking the National Independence Day in Warsaw, Poland November 11, 2021. (photo credit: DAWID ZUCHOWIGZ/AGENCA WYBORCZA.PL VIA REUTERS)
Demonstrators carry Polish flags during a march marking the National Independence Day in Warsaw, Poland November 11, 2021.
(photo credit: DAWID ZUCHOWIGZ/AGENCA WYBORCZA.PL VIA REUTERS)
Officers arrested Wojciech Olszański and Marcin Osadowski, two organizers of the rally in Kalisz, and Piotr Rybak, a provocateur from a different city with a history of staging antisemitic displays, the Gazeta Wyborca daily reported on Monday.
The rally in Kalisz, a city of about 100,000 inhabitants situated 120 miles southwest of Warsaw, was part of a series of nationalist events on November 11, National Independence Day, the anniversary of when Poland regained its sovereignty in 1918.
Olszański was filmed lighting up a red-covered book that was meant to symbolize the Statute of Kalisz. The document issued in 1264 by Prince Bolesław the Pious regulated the legal status of Jews living in Poland and afforded some protection through penalizing attacks on them. The statute served as the legal foundation for relations between non-Jews and Jews in Poland for centuries later.
Reports of the event sparked outrage in Israel and beyond.
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at the Knesset, November 15, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at the Knesset, November 15, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
“The horrific antisemitic incident in Poland reminds every Jew in the world of the strength of hatred that exists in the world,” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wrote in a statement.
Polish President Andrzej Duda on Facebook wrote: “I strongly condemn all acts of antisemitism. The barbarity by a group of hooligans in Kalisz stands in contradiction with the values on which the Polish state is based.”


Tags poland police far-right antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Photos of IDF officials meeting with Arab nation counterparts are important - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

IAI unveils new defensive electronic warfare systems

IAI's Scorpius system
4

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by