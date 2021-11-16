Poland's police arrest 3 in connection to antisemitic book burning rally

The rally in Kalisz, a city of about 100,000 inhabitants situated 120 miles southwest of Warsaw, was part of a series of nationalist events on November 11 , National Independence Day, the anniversary of when Poland regained its sovereignty in 1918.

Olszański was filmed lighting up a red-covered book that was meant to symbolize the Statute of Kalisz. The document issued in 1264 by Prince Bolesław the Pious regulated the legal status of Jews living in Poland and afforded some protection through penalizing attacks on them. The statute served as the legal foundation for relations between non-Jews and Jews in Poland for centuries later.

Reports of the event sparked outrage in Israel and beyond.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at the Knesset, November 15, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

“The horrific antisemitic incident in Poland reminds every Jew in the world of the strength of hatred that exists in the world,” Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid wrote in a statement.

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Facebook wrote: “I strongly condemn all acts of antisemitism. The barbarity by a group of hooligans in Kalisz stands in contradiction with the values on which the Polish state is based.”