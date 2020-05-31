Polish historian Ewa Kurek: Coronavirus is ‘Jewfication’ of Europe

Polish historian Ewa Kurek gave an interview on Wrealu24 in March, in which she described the coronavirus outbreak in Europe as a “Jewification.” According to Kurek, who began her academic career as a Holocaust historian and is now considered as a radical Catholic writer, COVID-19 is used to introduce “Jewish” values into “our Western Christian culture.” She claimed that in Spain, they are facing a shortage of ventilators and need to decide who gets to be treated and who isn’t, hinting that this is allegedly “Talmudic” logic and against the Catholic value of the sacredness of life. No respectable media source reported that Spanish medical doctors are selecting which of their patients can be saved or not due to the virus outbreak. While Jewish scholars discussed medical ethics extensively – for example, it is allowed to stop a pregnancy if it is real danger to the life of the expecting mother – there is no Jewish understanding that only the young and healthy deserve to be treated. Catholic doctrine also allows for some flexibility in medical issues, making the argument into a misleading one. Kurek went on to say that “Jewish-Fascist behavior” is now visible in Western Europe, which is controlled by “Jewish conglomerates.” She also responded to the Israeli Embassy in Poland informing Israelis in the country that they have the option to return home by saying: “Who is a Zionist? A Jews who, for the money paid by another Jew, sends a third Jew to Israel.” This a well-known Jewish joke that, in this context, was used to suggest Zionism is a money-related scheme. She further stated that “the Jews adopted the principle that they are beyond criticism” and that “150,000 Jews fought alongside Hitler and the world doesn’t know it.” The 2002 book Hitler’s Jewish Soldiers by Bryan Mark Rigg presents the story of 150,000 people who were of Jewish origin, but not Jews in the sense this word is normally used today, who served in the German army. Among them was Werner Goldberg, who was presented in the Nazi press as the ideal soldier and had a Jewish father. Goldberg participated in the invasion of Poland. The Nazis were also able to recruit supporters among Muslims and those of African descent during the Second World War. Rigg himself is a Baptist and volunteered in the IDF. His book gained a lot of support among historians but has also been used by radical groups for their own agenda. Kurek is unusual in the sense she is a professional historian who became an “alleged Holocaust revisionist or distorter during a later phase of her career,” Tablet reported.