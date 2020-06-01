Pro-Palestinian group says IDF trains US police in 'racist' tactics

A pro-Palestinian group has blamed the death of a number of African-Americans at the hands of US police officers on Israel, claiming that the IDF trains American police offers in tactics that lead to human rights violations. The US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR) made the accusations on Twitter on Friday, posting "The Israeli military trains US police in racist and repressive policing tactics, which systematically targets Black and Brown bodies. The recent murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery are examples of racialized, systematized violence."
In response to the tweet linking to the Amnesty article, former Knesset member Dr Einat Wilf tweeted: "Ah yes, of-course. Because there is absolutely nothing in American history to explain police brutality against black men. It has to somehow involve Israel. I thought only Palestinians lacked agency, now American cops lack it too - their actions determined by Zionist puppeteers."Bryan Leib, former national director of the Americans Against Anti-Semitism watchdog, said in a statement to the Jewish Journal, “These false accusations by the Campaign for Palestinian Rights and Amnesty International are disgusting and completely false. It’s true that special operations teams in local and state law enforcement like SWAT do train with Israel but the average police officer has never received training from Israel! Will Twitter and Jack Dorsey be ‘fact checking’ these modern day blood libels being spread about Jews?”
The tweet included a link to a 2016 article on Amnesty International's USA website, titled "With whom are many US police departments training? With a chronic human rights violator - Israel." The article details how officers from police departments in Baltimore, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and California, among others, have received training from Israel's police, military and intelligence services in the US. "These trainings put Baltimore police and other U.S. law enforcement employees in the hands of military, security and police systems that have racked up documented human rights violations for years," Amnesty asserted, before going on to accuse Israel Police of "carrying out extrajudicial executions and other unlawful killings, using ill-treatment and torture (even against children), suppression of freedom of expression/association including through government surveillance, and excessive use of force against peaceful protesters."The article continued: "Public or private funds spent to train our domestic police in Israel should concern all of us. Many of the abuses documented, parallels violations by Israeli military, security and police officials."The USCPR was supportive of Amnesty's allegations, drawing parallels between the Black Lives Matter movement and pro-Palestinian activism, tweeting that the deaths of Floyd, Taylor and Arbury "are a result of investment in a violent & anti-Black policing system" They added: "From the US to Palestine, we join calls from the Movement for Black Lives, @BlackVisionsMN, & countless others to divest from these oppressive institutions & invest in community needs & safety."Another tweet read: "Aligned with the principles of Black-Palestinian solidarity & collective liberation, we will support all oppressed communities until freedom & justice is actualized for all. Keep learning & unlearning everything you know about safety."A tweet highlighted by the organization by being pinned to the top of their page reads: "Collective liberation demands that we stand w/the freedom struggles of all oppressed people. Consistent with our vision of freedom, justice, & equality for the Palestinian people in a world without racism, we stand in solidarity w/the visions of justice for Black communities."The Israeli military trains US police in racist and repressive policing tactics, which systematically targets Black and Brown bodies. The recent murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery are examples of racialized, systematized violence. https://t.co/DJ7T2qh6RL— US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (@USCPR_) May 28, 2020
Collective liberation demands that we stand w/the freedom struggles of all oppressed people. Consistent with our vision of freedom, justice, & equality for the Palestinian people in a world without racism, we stand in solidarity w/the visions of justice for Black communities. pic.twitter.com/OKKseSDSkO— US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (@USCPR_) May 29, 2020
