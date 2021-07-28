The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US Republican congressmen: We must reaffirm opposition to antisemitism

New resolution insists US must recognize dangers of antisemitism • Resolution says US must fight antisemitic rhetoric, conspiracies and actions

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 28, 2021 20:30
US Rep Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) speaks at a rally prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/JIM BOURG/FILE PHOTO)
US Rep Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) speaks at a rally prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/JIM BOURG/FILE PHOTO)
A group of Republican congressmen – Rep. Madison Cawthorn (NC), Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ), Rep. Ken Buck (CO) and Rep. Bill Johnson (OH) – introduced a resolution on Monday “expressing the sense of the House of Representatives against the malignant and metastasizing ideology of [antisemitism].”
The resolution acknowledged the rise in antisemitism which has occurred lately throughout the US and the world, following a historic trend, and said that polls indicate that the majority of Americans support Israel.
It listed the numerous faces of antisemitism, including conspiracies of government control, claims of dual loyalties and the conflation of Jews around the world with the State of Israel. 
According to the resolution, the House of Representatives “reaffirms the First Amendment right to practice religion in public; its commitment to reject those who attack others based on ethnicity and race, and the right of Israel to exist and defend her citizens.”
It also “reaffirms its commitment to the necessity of law enforcement protecting Jewish citizens from attacks here in the United States; the designation of Hamas as a terrorist organization and rocket attacks against civilians as a terrorist tactic; and upholds all Federal and local programs dedicated to eliminating [antisemitism].”
The resolution further criticized criticism of Israel if and when it covers or attempts to excuse antisemitic rhetoric. 
Cawthorn, who led the congressmen in the resolution, has stirred controversy in regard to antisemitism in the past after visiting Nazi leader Adolf Hitler's vacation home where he referred to him as "the Führer" – which was shortly followed by titling him a "supreme evil. He said that the visit was on his bucket list. 
Additionally, he admitted to attempting to convert Jews to Christianity without luck, saying in 2020 that when he tried, he "had a hard time connecting" with practicing Jews.

Omri Nahmias contributed to this report.



