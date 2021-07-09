The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UK Labour activists suspended over antisemitism lose court petition

Eight members of the British Labour Party claim they had been unfairly suspended or expelled following antisemitic remarks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 9, 2021 16:15
Demonstrators take part in an antisemitism protest outside the Labour Party headquarters in central London, Britain April 8, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON)
Demonstrators take part in an antisemitism protest outside the Labour Party headquarters in central London, Britain April 8, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON)
Eight members of the UK Labour Party that were suspended or expelled from the party over allegations of antisemitic remarks have lost a High Court claim against the party's disciplinary process. 
The eight alleged that the Labour Party had acted procedurally unfair by failing to close investigations or revoke suspensions or expulsions after the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) found the disciplinary procedure unfair. 
The EHRC stated that there was a “a lack of a clear and fair process for respondents” after the eight faced allegations of antisemitism. 
The eight deny they have made antisemitic remarks and comments. 
Diana Nelson, who was dealt a formal warning, and Colin O'Driscoll, who had his membership cancelled for 18 months argued that Labour acted unfairly by handling the cases under a code of conduct that was not published. 
High Court Judge Mr. Christopher Butcher dismissed the claimants' case.
According to Morning Star, he said, “The party’s statements that it accepted the findings and recommendations of the (EHRC) report did not amount to an acceptance that use for existing complaints of the current system … was unfair."
He added, “It is no part of this case, or this judgment, to determine whether any of the allegations of antisemitism made against the claimants are or are not well-founded.”
In May, 14 members, including seven lawmakers, were suspended for antisemitic rhetoric. 
Many British Jews felt alienated from the Labour Party while headed by Jeremy Corbyn. However, his successor, Keir Starmer, has vowed to repair relations with British Jews. 


