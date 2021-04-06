Vegan recipe tweet slammed for using Holocaust to push agenda

A Twitter account devoted to “vegan” recipes which had over 44,000 followers was slammed for trying to use Holocaust survivors to promote vegan voices. “Do you know why more survivors of the Holocaust are vegan,” the user wrote. “It’s because they know what it’s like to be treated like an animal.”
Pushback was quick, with many arguing that there was no factual evidence to back up the claim that most survivors are vegan. “As someone who grew up with many survivors of the Holocaust, your comment about them being vegans is total and utter nonsense,” one person replied. Others were more critical of the tweet, telling the user to delete it, delete their account and accusing the account of being “pathetic.” One person asked whether the account had put any thought into this “horrific” tweet. “I’m kindly asking you to delete it.” Many responses pointed out the account was using the Shoah and murder of 6 million Jews to push an agenda. This is common in discussions in many western countries where the Holocaust memory is often used by organizations and people for other agendas. For instance PETA used a “Holocaust on your plate” advertising campaign to argue for ethical treatment of animals in the early 2000s.The genocide of Jews is often used as a talking point in western countries to score political points. Other genocides are generally respected and other minority suffering is generally not used to offend the community. For instance the genocide of Native people’s or the slavery of African-Americans is not as often used by vegan and animal rights groups. The Holocaust often is, usually because Jews are seen as an easy target and the Holocaust is seen as something that is well known and can easily be repackaged. There were many angry responses to the vegan recipe tweet. Some provided information that noted most survivors are not vegans. One person noted they had worked with survivors and that not many were vegan. The tweet, made on April 5, had already received some 2,500 responses within 14 hours.
Do you know why most survivors of the Holocaust are #vegan? It's because they know what it's like to be treated like an animal.— Vegan Food Recipe (@VeganFoodRecipe) April 5, 2021
The Twitter user appeared to be from Liverpool in the UK. By Tuesday they had not responded to the criticism of the tweet.