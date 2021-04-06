The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Vegan recipe tweet slammed for using Holocaust to push agenda

Many responses pointed out the account was using the Shoah and murder of 6 million Jews to push an agenda.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
APRIL 6, 2021 05:56
The Twitter logo superimposed on antisemitic tweets (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/JTA)
The Twitter logo superimposed on antisemitic tweets
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/JTA)
A Twitter account devoted to “vegan” recipes which had over 44,000 followers was slammed for trying to use Holocaust survivors to promote vegan voices. “Do you know why more survivors of the Holocaust are vegan,” the user wrote. “It’s because they know what it’s like to be treated like an animal.”

Pushback was quick, with many arguing that there was no factual evidence to back up the claim that most survivors are vegan. “As someone who grew up with many survivors of the Holocaust, your comment about them being vegans is total and utter nonsense,” one person replied. Others were more critical of the tweet, telling the user to delete it, delete their account and accusing the account of being “pathetic.” One person asked whether the account had put any thought into this “horrific” tweet. “I’m kindly asking you to delete it.”
Many responses pointed out the account was using the Shoah and murder of 6 million Jews to push an agenda. This is common in discussions in many western countries where the Holocaust memory is often used by organizations and people for other agendas. For instance PETA used a “Holocaust on your plate” advertising campaign to argue for ethical treatment of animals in the early 2000s.
The genocide of Jews is often used as a talking point in western countries to score political points. Other genocides are generally respected and other minority suffering is generally not used to offend the community. For instance the genocide of Native people’s or the slavery of African-Americans is not as often used by vegan and animal rights groups. The Holocaust often is, usually because Jews are seen as an easy target and the Holocaust is seen as something that is well known and can easily be repackaged.  
There were many angry responses to the vegan recipe tweet. Some provided information that noted most survivors are not vegans. One person noted they had worked with survivors and that not many were vegan. The tweet, made on April 5, had already received some 2,500 responses within 14 hours.
The Twitter user appeared to be from Liverpool in the UK. By Tuesday they had not responded to the criticism of the tweet. 


Tags Holocaust twitter vegan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's trial is a divided Israel's challenge - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
JJ Sussman

The ability to end the Haredi-secular conflict is within us - opinion

 By JJ SUSSMAN
Moshe Dann

Jewish studies just as important as secular studies - opinion

 By MOSHE DANN
Amotz Asa-El

Syria's civil war can only end with separation

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.
5

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by