The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Wiley remains defiantly antisemitic: 'I'm right, Jews do run the earth'

Wiley insisted that his bans from social media - far from chastising him - would only serve to further his message.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
AUGUST 23, 2020 15:24
British rapper Wiley (photo credit: LOOKWHOITIS/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
British rapper Wiley
(photo credit: LOOKWHOITIS/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
British rapper Wiley has doubled down on his recent antisemitic comments, insisting, "I'm right. I'm right. The Jewish community do [...] run the Earth."
Last month UK police launched an investigation into the rapper, whose real name is Richard Kylea Cowie Jr., after he took to Twitter to post: “If you work for a company owned by 2 Jewish men and you challenge the Jewish community in anyway of course you will get fired.” In a follow-up Tweet he added: “Infact [sic] there are 2 sets of people who nobody has really wanted to challenge #Jewish & #KKK but being in business for 20 years you start to undestand [sic] why.”
Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube responded by removing his official accounts from their sites.
But speaking to the 1 Po show on YouTube, Wiley again insisted that there is enmity between Jews and Black people, the latter being oppressed by the former.
"I’m right. I’m right. The Jewish community do own a lot of s*** on this planet, and they do, with other societies, run the Earth. They own everything," he said. "I’m not antisemitic if I say the Jewish community’s very powerful, they own this, they own that – I’m not wrong. I’m not wrong. If I say there's Sheikhs who own a lot of oil - am I wrong?
“A lot of what I’m going on about is institutional, deep-rooted, systemic, it’s in-place anyway… I’ve never had a problem with anyone in business other than with some of the Jewish community that I’ve worked with,” he added. “The Jewish community does stick together.”
In an attempt to bolster his viewpoint, he referenced a 2018 incident in which Israel's Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef likened Black people to monkeys and used the word 'kushi,' which is used in the Talmud but in modern Hebrew is a pejorative. Yosef was investigated by the Justice Ministry over whether the comments constituted a criminal incitement to racism, and the Anti-Defamation League, among others, sharply criticized the Rabbi, calling his comments "utterly unacceptable."
But Wiley argued that the rabbi had received preferential treatment by the social media platforms.
“People had a problem with what I said the other day," he said, "and I felt they’re going to shut down this and this and this, but before even that I was on the ‘net and I saw the chief rabbi compare black people to monkeys. They didn’t take down his Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube. When I saw that I learned something – you can’t make somebody care about your history more than they care about their own.”
During the course of the 34-minute interview, he insisted that the removal of his accounts was an act of racism against him as a Black person, perpetrated by Jews.
“Twitter, shut down – who owns Twitter, do you reckon? Instagram, shut down – who owns Instagram, do you reckon? Facebook – shut down – we all know who owns Facebook. YouTube, Google, who owns that do you reckon? That’s the first lot of people who have shown who they are."
However, he remained defiant, insisting that the bans - far from chastising him - would only serve to further his message.
“My thing was just to show my people, you know what, you know that unfair world? It really does exist. And once I say this, they’re going to try to shut me down, but in spirit, in life, ka-boom, I’m just going to get bigger. It’s been like that for time. It’s systemic. It needs to change. We all need to come together instead of throwing ourselves to them. They chew you up and spit you back out again.”
The video was published to YouTube channel FilthyFellas on Friday, who explained their rationale for hosting him in the video's description. "Wiley is an important person. He is the Godfather. He had a vision for music made by black people in Britain and he forged a path for so many people of all colours and backgrounds to create great art, make a living and really impact the world," they wrote.
"He is not without his faults and 1 PO SHOW and FilthyFellas will acknowledge them. In our opinion recent tirade was wrong and poorly considered and very dangerous. There is more to him than those Tweets though and we wanted to make sure we gave him the opportunity to clear-up as much of the mess has been left behind as possible."
They added: "We love Wiley. He means a lot to us. We do not condone prejudice in any form."


Tags racism antisemitism Wiley
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israeli public is right to express outrage over Eilat rape By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gershon Baskin To end the occupation, Palestinians need the moral high ground – opinion By GERSHON BASKIN
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Tempdrop helps women track fertility while asleep By HILLEL FULD
The real reason Netanyahu kept Gantz in the dark on UAE deal By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Who's afraid of a fourth round of elections? – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israel, UAE reach historic peace deal: ‘We can make a wonderful future’
L-R: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Jewish community vocal over Kamala Harris's Jewish husband
Kamala Harris and her husband Douglas Emhoff
3 Five countries that could be next to make peace with Israel
Flags of Arab League member countries on display at Beirut's Phoenicia Hotel, Lebanon January 18, 2019
4 The Israel-UAE agreement, winners and losers edition
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a press statement at the PM's office in Jerusalem, August 13, 2020
5 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by