Police probes British rapper Wiley after an antisemitic tirade on Twitter

Police confirmed they had received complaints about Wiley.

"We are aware of reports of alleged anti-Semitic comments posted on social media and will look into the matter," a spokeswoman for London's Metropolitan Police said.

Twitter has deleted some anti-Semitic statements on Wiley's account, but others remain, drawing criticism from other users of the social media platform.

"Even for Twitter this is shocking," said Stephen Pollard, editor of the Jewish Chronicle.

Wiley, 41, whose real name is Richard Cowie, released a number one single in Britain in 2012 and had several other top 10 hits. He received a UK government honour for his contribution to music in 2018.

"Following Wiley's anti semitic tweets today we at @A_ListMGMT have cut all ties with him. There is no place in society for antisemitism," Woolf said on Twitter. As a result of Wiley's antisemitic tweets, John Woolf, who had been the rapper's manager for a number of years, said that he had "cut all ties" with the rapper."Following Wiley's anti semitic tweets today we at @A_ListMGMT have cut all ties with him. There is no place in society for antisemitism," Woolf said on Twitter.