The World Zionist Organization's (WZO) Department of Hebrew and Culture and Bar-Ilan University on Sunday announced a joint program enabling high school students to earn college credit by studying the Hebrew language.

The program, called The International Hebrew Exam, aims to give Jewish high school students from around the globe the opportunity to learn about the language as well Israeli culture while giving them the academic benefit of college credit ahead of the most important years of their education.

The program's launch will be overseen by Bar-Ilan's Lookstein Center, which collaborates with over 400 Jewish schools internationally. The center aims to use these connections to expand access to the Hebrew Exam.

Ifat Ovadia-Luski, Head of the WZO's Department of Hebrew and Culture, believes the program will reinforce the bond between students in the Jewish Diaspora and Israel: "We believe that this program will promote the status of Hebrew around the world and enable many young adults to learn Hebrew successfully and enjoyably, enrich their cultural world, and strengthen their affinity for the State of Israel and Israeli society," she said.

Zohar Yinon, Chief Executive Officer of Bar-Ilan University doubled down on Ovadia-Luski's comments, highlighting the organizations' goal of strengthening ties between the Diaspora and Israel: "The new International Hebrew Exam will elevate the study of Hebrew language among Jewish teens around the world and cultivate long-lasting connections with the State of Israel."