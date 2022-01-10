The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

WZO, Bar-Ilan launch college-credit Hebrew program for high school students

The program aims to give Jewish high school students from around the globe the opportunity to learn about Israeli culture while earning college credits.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 02:12
Bar-Ilan University CEO Zohar Yinon (left) and Ifat Ovadia-Luski, Head of the Department of Hebrew and Culture at the World Zionist Organization (photo credit: SHLOMI MIZRAHI)
Bar-Ilan University CEO Zohar Yinon (left) and Ifat Ovadia-Luski, Head of the Department of Hebrew and Culture at the World Zionist Organization
(photo credit: SHLOMI MIZRAHI)
The World Zionist Organization's (WZO) Department of Hebrew and Culture and Bar-Ilan University on Sunday announced a joint program enabling high school students to earn college credit by studying the Hebrew language.
The program, called The International Hebrew Exam, aims to give Jewish high school students from around the globe the opportunity to learn about the language as well Israeli culture while giving them the academic benefit of college credit ahead of the most important years of their education.
The program's launch will be overseen by Bar-Ilan's Lookstein Center, which collaborates with over 400 Jewish schools internationally. The center aims to use these connections to expand access to the Hebrew Exam.
Aerial view of Bar-Ilan University (credit: BAR-ILAN UNIVERSITY/CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA)Aerial view of Bar-Ilan University (credit: BAR-ILAN UNIVERSITY/CC BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA)
Ifat Ovadia-Luski, Head of the WZO's Department of Hebrew and Culture, believes the program will reinforce the bond between students in the Jewish Diaspora and Israel: "We believe that this program will promote the status of Hebrew around the world and enable many young adults to learn Hebrew successfully and enjoyably, enrich their cultural world, and strengthen their affinity for the State of Israel and Israeli society," she said.
Zohar Yinon, Chief Executive Officer of Bar-Ilan University doubled down on Ovadia-Luski's comments, highlighting the organizations' goal of strengthening ties between the Diaspora and Israel: "The new International Hebrew Exam will elevate the study of Hebrew language among Jewish teens around the world and cultivate long-lasting connections with the State of Israel."
The International Hebrew Exam will be in schools starting this upcoming school year. Go to www.lookstein.org/hebrew for more information.


Tags Hebrew bar ilan university university college World Zionist Organization
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must make COVID-19 antigen tests accessible to all - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Time to create pandemic travel exceptions rule - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Asher Fredman

Abraham Accords' true potential goes far deeper than business ties - opinion

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Greer Fay Cashman

Death of an icon – a tribute to Yoram Taharlev

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
4

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
5

Israel's Mossad bombed German, Swiss firms to stop Pakistani nukes - report

A masked protester sits next to a flag of Pakistan during an anti-Indian protest

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by