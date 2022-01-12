The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

NYC Council member apologizes for comparing vaccine mandates to Nazism

Vickie Paladino, a Queens Republican, faced a backlash after NY1 published an interview with her Monday. "I don't need to show you my papers," she said. "This is not Nazi Germany."

By BEN SALES/JTA
Published: JANUARY 12, 2022 01:33

Updated: JANUARY 12, 2022 01:34
A man wears an anti-vaccine button as people and teachers protest against New York City mandated vaccines (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
A man wears an anti-vaccine button as people and teachers protest against New York City mandated vaccines
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
Vickie Paladino, a first-term New York City Council member, has apologized for comparing COVID vaccine requirements to Nazi Germany.
The Queens Republican faced a backlash after NY1 published an interview with her Monday.
“I don’t need to show you my papers,” Paladino told the news channel. “This is not Nazi Germany.”
Paladino gave the interview days after being barred from the council chambers because she refused to disclose whether she is vaccinated. All city employees are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, a mandate Paladino opposes.
Kew Gardens, Queens, New York City. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Kew Gardens, Queens, New York City. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
“You can get vaccinated all you want, I can get vaccinated all I want,” she told NY1. “It’s just nobody’s business whether I am or not. So, it’s called medical freedom.”
Following criticism, Paladino apologized for the Nazi comparison in a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday, calling it “ill-considered and inappropriate.”
“While my intent was to illustrate that requiring residents to show medical papers to earn a living or to do everyday activities is an authoritarian practice that does not align with this country’s principles, it is never okay to compare anything to the evil of Nazi Germany,” the statement said. “I apologize to those who were genuinely offended by my comment and will be meeting with local Jewish leaders and my friends in the Jewish community in the coming days to discuss this matter.”
Paladino, one of five Republicans in the 51-seat City Council, is the latest public official to compare public health measures to Nazism. Jewish watchdog groups and Holocaust scholars have roundly rejected such comparisons as a trivialization of the Holocaust.
Some of Paladino’s colleagues also objected to the comment, including Jeffrey Dinowitz, a Bronx council member who was the target of an antisemitic anti-vaccine protest last year.
“Vickie Paladino is right (sort of),” he wrote on Twitter. “This isn’t Nazi Germany. During the Holocaust, six million Jews and many others were forcibly removed from their homes, sent to labor camps, and murdered. To compare this horror to vaccine reqs that save lives sounds anti-Semitic to me.”


Tags Holocaust Nazis new york antisemitism COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The Abraham Accords caucus is welcome new - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Salem Alketbi

US will work with Israel on tougher Iran stance in wake of Vienna - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Nadav Tamir

Israel needs a diplomatic horizon to preserve the Zionist vision - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by