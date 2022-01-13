The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

How free is Ukraine of antisemitism?

Ukraine today boasts the lowest rate of antisemitic sentiment in eastern Europe and probably most of western Europe too.

By JON IMMANUEL
Published: JANUARY 13, 2022 16:50
Participants of an annual event in honor of Stepan Bandera march through Kyiv, Ukraine on Jan. 1, 2021. (photo credit: GENYA SAVILOU/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
Participants of an annual event in honor of Stepan Bandera march through Kyiv, Ukraine on Jan. 1, 2021.
(photo credit: GENYA SAVILOU/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)
For Jews, Ukraine is historically linked to radical antisemitism. Bogdan Chmielniki killed more than 100,000 Jews in 1648. Symon Petlyura killed more than 35,000 in 1917-21. More than a thousand pogroms occurred in Ukraine during and after World War One. Stepan Bandera murdered 40,000 in Lviv as a Nazi collaborator in World War II. 
While the Soviet Union condemned Petlyura and Bandera as traitors, the Orange Revolution has honored all three as great Ukrainian patriots. Petlyura’s assassination by Yiddish poet Sholom Schwartbard, and Bandera’s by the KGB, only enhances their claim to martyrdom for the motherland. 
In Kyiv, Chmielniki sits proudly on horseback in a major plaza, sword at the ready; a highway across the River Dnieper honors Bandera while an annual rally celebrates his birthday on the much-celebrated New Year’s Day. For the 80th anniversary of Petlyura’s assassination a major Kyiv publishing House issued a 12-volume edition of his writings. An annual reading from his works has been established at Kyiv University since 1993.
And these are just the highlights of the new nationalism.
Yet Ukraine today boasts the lowest rate of antisemitic sentiment in eastern Europe and probably most of western Europe too. According to a Pew Research Center poll conducted in 2016, just 5% of those surveyed feel uncomfortable having Jews live among them; 83% of Ukrainians even have a favorable view of Jews. 
Activists of the National Corps political party take part in a rally to mark the 110th anniversary of the birth of Stepan Bandera, one of the founders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), in Kiev, Ukraine January 1, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)Activists of the National Corps political party take part in a rally to mark the 110th anniversary of the birth of Stepan Bandera, one of the founders of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN), in Kiev, Ukraine January 1, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)
With a Jewish president elected by more voters than any previous president, who can challenge that verdict? Cynics, however, may contend that every voter’s response to the election, and to the survey, is dictated by a fawning desire to win access to the EU. 
In practice, there are unpleasant incidents but relatively little violence. This past Hanukkah, Chabad erected hanukkiot in several towns where Jews are believed to have a significant presence. Three were kicked over, two more than in 2020. One of them, in far west Uzhgorod where a few elderly Jews live, was tossed into the river Uzh. 
In recent years a statue of Sholem Aleichem was daubed with a swastika, as was a memorial near Babyn Yar to the children murdered there. The sculptor Valery Medvedev has since immigrated to Israel. 
It may be that Ukrainian antisemitism is no longer fueled by traditional Orthodox Christian hostility to Judaism, and the swastikas and hanukkiah-tippings can be attributed to a handful of neo-Nazis. But as Ukrainian nationalism intensifies in confrontation with Russia, many still seem to believe that at one point at least Nazi Germany was fighting on behalf of Ukraine against “Judeo-Bolshevism.” 
Annual marches honoring the Waffen SS take place in Lviv and a similar march by 300 Waffen SS supporters even took place in Kyiv last April. In response, the Ukrainian Parliament passed a law in September banning antisemitism without specifying penalties. 


Tags ukraine jewish antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Court ruling giving police access to phone data sets dangerous precedent - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

It's great that Israelis aren't politically correct - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Gershon Baskin

Is there no solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? - Opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Yuval Cherlow

How to navigate the COVID-19 'jungle' - opinion

 By YUVAL CHERLOW
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
4

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall
5

Hezbollah drone downed by IDF mistakenly reveals operatives' pictures

Hezbollah drone shot down by IDF, January 7, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by