Lack of alignment among Ukrainian Jews delays emergency funds - analysis

In the absence of coordination between all the Jewish communities, the Israeli government has difficulty deciding where to transfer the immediate funds in order to assist its Jewish citizens.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 10:32

Updated: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 11:18
Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai at the Knesset, November 15, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai at the Knesset, November 15, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The Israeli Ministry of Diaspora Affairs has held dozens of talks and meetings with leaders, heads of Jewish communities and rabbis from across Ukraine in order to try and understand their needs even before the war with Russia broke out. But the ministry, headed by Dr. Nachman Shai, has not yet transferred funds to the Jewish communities. Why not?

In conversations with officials in the ministry, they indicate that one of the reasons the ministry has not yet transferred aid and funds is the extraordinary decentralization of the Jewish communities, and the lack of one or even two bodies representing them before the Israeli government.

In Kyiv alone there are about four rabbis who present themselves as the "chief rabbi" of the city or of Ukraine itself. In addition, other umbrella organizations such as the Jewish Federation affiliated with Chabad, the JDC, the Jewish Agency, The Fellowship (IFCJ), Nativ and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs all have representatives throughout the country - and are not all on the same page.


Read more on the Ukraine-Russia War:

In addition, there are organizations and communities that are not affiliated with the umbrella organizations mentioned.

Thus, in the absence of coordination between all the Jewish communities, the Israeli government has difficulty deciding where to transfer the immediate funds in order to assist its Jewish citizens during this time of need. 

Chabbad Rabbi Moshe Reuven Asman stands outside the Chabad Tehila synagoguein the renewing Jewish community near the village of Antebka near the city of Kiev in Ukraine, on February 14, 2018. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90) Chabbad Rabbi Moshe Reuven Asman stands outside the Chabad Tehila synagoguein the renewing Jewish community near the village of Antebka near the city of Kiev in Ukraine, on February 14, 2018. (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Despite the lack of alignment among Ukrainian Jews, the Diaspora Ministry said they intend to make significant decisions today regarding the transfer of aid funds, along with medicine, food and security assistance to communities - but it has not yet been decided in what amounts and through which organizations this will take place.



