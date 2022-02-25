Aliyah Ministry creates a hotline for Ukrainian and Russian immigrants

The Aliyah and Absorption Ministry is opening a psychological assistance call center in Ukrainian and Russian for calls during the week and weekends, as a result of the high rates of Russian and Ukrainian-speaking Israelis in distress.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry has opened a unique call center that offers new immigrants an opportunity to speak to psychological personnel in many languages.

Sources in the ministry explained to The Jerusalem Post that they have been overwhelmed with the number of phone calls from Israeli olim from Russia and Ukraine, who have family in those countries in complicated situations.

“You’d be surprised how many Israelis have immediate family in Russia and Ukraine, and a lot of them are in a terrible psychological state,” the source says.

The ministry will be approaching tens of thousands of Russian- and Ukrainian-speaking Israelis, offering them this service - funded by the Israeli government.

“Due to the difficult situation in Ukraine, the Center for Psychological Assistance is expanding its opening hours. Help from mental health professionals will be provided in Ukrainian and Russian. Anonymity guaranteed” a message sent to the immigrants in the name of Minister Pnina Tamano Shata.

“We are here for you so that you feel like you are at home - at home,” the message concluded.