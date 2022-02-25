The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Ministry creates a hotline for Ukrainian and Russian immigrants

The ministry will be approaching tens of thousands of Russian- and Ukrainian-speaking Israelis, offering them this service - funded by the Israeli government. 

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 25, 2022 16:01
Ukrainian Jews return to Israel. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Ukrainian Jews return to Israel.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The Aliyah and Absorption Ministry is opening a psychological assistance call center in Ukrainian and Russian for calls during the week and weekends, as a result of the high rates of Russian and Ukrainian-speaking Israelis in distress.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry has opened a unique call center that offers new immigrants an opportunity to speak to psychological personnel in many languages. 

Sources in the ministry explained to The Jerusalem Post that they have been overwhelmed with the number of phone calls from Israeli olim from Russia and Ukraine, who have family in those countries in complicated situations. 

“You’d be surprised how many Israelis have immediate family in Russia and Ukraine, and a lot of them are in a terrible psychological state,” the source says. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes a statement in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes a statement in Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

Read more on the Ukraine-Russia War:

“Due to the difficult situation in Ukraine, the Center for Psychological Assistance is expanding its opening hours. Help from mental health professionals will be provided in Ukrainian and Russian. Anonymity guaranteed” a message sent to the immigrants in the name of Minister Pnina Tamano Shata. 

“We are here for you so that you feel like you are at home - at home,” the message concluded.



