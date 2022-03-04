The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

American VFI volunteers to return to Israeli military bases

VFI volunteer program that was temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 will resume operations on March 27.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 4, 2022 18:01
Israeli soldiers and volunteers pack boxes with food for families in need ahead of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot and the Jewish New Year, organized by the Horowitz family in memory of their son Eylon who died during his military service, in Avney Eitan, Golan Heights, September 2, 2021 (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
Israeli soldiers and volunteers pack boxes with food for families in need ahead of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot and the Jewish New Year, organized by the Horowitz family in memory of their son Eylon who died during his military service, in Avney Eitan, Golan Heights, September 2, 2021
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Volunteers for Israel (VFI) volunteer program that was temporarily shut down due to COVID-19 will resume operations on March 27, a VFI spokesperson said.

Since 1982, VFI has partnered with the Israeli organization Sar-El to recruit and prepare Americans who wish to volunteer on IDF military bases in non-military roles.

Since the program has started, over 160,000 people from around the world have taken part and volunteered with the program to show their support for Israel.

“Shutting down our programs due to COVID-19 has been very disappointing for many who had signed up looking to combine their commitment to support Israel with a sense of adventure,” said VFI President Mark Werner.

“Now that vaccines have made travel safe again, we’re looking to attract more Americans to take advantage of our programs that include volunteering, touring and even archaeology experiences in Israel.” He added.

VFI helps Americans ages 17 and older wishing to volunteer in Israel and assist the IDF in a non-combat capacity, volunteers work together on projects ranging from sorting and packing medical supplies for IDF units to performing repairs and maintenance on military equipment.

“We and our partner in Israel, Sar-El, are excited to reopen the door for American volunteers to roll up their sleeves and support Israel in ways they simply couldn’t do from afar,” said Werner.

“Living on an army base, working alongside Israeli soldiers, and building new friendships with like-minded volunteers from around the world creates unforgettable experiences and builds support for Israel,” he concluded.



Tags Israel IDF United States volunteering
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

$1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen at a polling station in Moscow.
2

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
3

Pro-Putin Chechen general who led 'gay purge' killed in Ukraine

General Magomed Tushayev and others.
4

Russia-Ukraine war: Roman Abramovich in Belarus assisting talks at Kyiv's request

Roman Abramovich, owner of Chelsea FC looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on May 21, 2017 in London, England.
5

Fuel and logistics problems frustrate Russian advance - analysis

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by