A number of Jewish leaders will speak at the Jerusalem Post's London Conference that will take place on March 31st at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the British capital.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 20, 2022 17:59
Fireworks explode above the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 03, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (photo credit: Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Fireworks explode above the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 03, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.
(photo credit: Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Key leaders in the Jewish world will discuss the role they have played following the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the upcoming Jerusalem Post International Conference in London next Thursday. 

A number of Jewish leaders will speak at the Jerusalem Post's London Conference that will take place on March 31st at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the British capital.

The conference will focus on ways to combat antisemitism through tolerance, sports, diversity and inclusion in business, value creation in venture capital and more. Sessions will also highlight the ongoing war in Ukraine and the plight of the millions of refugees once again on European soil.

Ukrainian refugees at an emergency shelter in Chisinau, Moldova, March 5, 2022 (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90) Ukrainian refugees at an emergency shelter in Chisinau, Moldova, March 5, 2022 (credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Among the speakers are Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder, Chairman of the WZO and Jewish Agency Yaakov Hagoel, representatives of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom Ephraim Mirvis and the Aaron Keyak, the US Deputy Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism . 

"The war in Ukraine is impacting the entire world and especially Israel,” explained Jerusalem Post Group CEO Inbar Ashkenazi. “As a result of the conflict, we decided to shift a major focus of the Jerusalem Post's London International Conference to how Israel and Jewish leaders are making a difference on the ground and saving lives."



