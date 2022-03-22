Danish MP receives prestigious award for supporting Israel

The Jerusalem Prize, given annually to a leading local public figure who stood out for their support for Israel, was awarded to Danish MP Lars Aslan Rasmussen on Saturday.

Aslan Rasmussen is a member of the ruling Social Democrats party and the state's representative in the European Parliament on human rights committees. The award was given to Aslan Rasmussen at an event in Copenhagen by the head of the Department for Organization and Liaison with Israelis in the Diaspora at the WZO Gusti Joshua Braverman.

The event was attended by Israeli Ambassador to Denmark David Akov, Chairman of the Zionist Federation of Denmark Max Meyer, Chairman of the Jewish Community of Denmark, Jewish politicians in Denmark and heads of Jewish organizations in Denmark.

“I have always believed that Jews, like all other peoples, have a right to their state,” Aslan Rasmussen told The Jerusalem Post. “When you are Kurdish yourself, you especially understand the desire not to always be in the minority and be oppressed.”

Aslan Rasmussen is considered to be one of the rising stars in Danish politics. He is the son of an immigrant who grew up in an immigrant-populated neighborhood in Copenhagen. His mother grew up in Denmark while his father, a Kurd of Turkish descent, came to the country as a migrant worker.

Although he grew up in immigrant neighborhoods, many of whom are from the Middle East and have a hostile opinion of Israel, Aslan Rasmussen is one the most prominent Members of Parliament standing alongside Israel in the Danish parliament.

His grandfather, his mother's father, was an underground partisan against the Nazis in World War II and saved many Jews during the Holocaust. From an early age, Aslan Rasmussen was educated to support Israel and the Jewish state.

Aslan Rasmussen's support for Israel led throughout the years to many threats on his life, especially during tense periods when there were fighting operations and wars in Israel.

“There are all sorts of threats on social media, people calling or sometimes yelling at me," he said. "Typically I am spoken to as a Jew and they say they will kill me.

"Many people prefer to ignore reality and not see antisemitism in Danish society, especially when it comes from immigrants,” he continued. “Since I come from immigrant neighborhoods, and my father comes from Turkey, many people see me as a traitor and I receive many threats and insults due to my support for Israel."

He added that he is "very excited to receive the Jerusalem Prize. I will continue to defend Israel. I have political ambitions and I would like to continue to serve the public in Denmark, and as long as I am there, I will continue to defend my values and truth, as well as the Jewish people and the State of Israel."

Aslan Rasmussen was selected to receive the award on the recommendation of the local Zionist Federation, which submitted its recommendation to the Department of Organization and Liaison with Israelis in the Diaspora.

Former recipients of the prestigious award include Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, former Uruguayan president, former Uruguayan foreign minister, Supreme Court presidents, ministers, MPs, mayors and more.

"MP Aslan Rasmussen shows public courage and political leadership in his steadfast stand with the Jewish community in Denmark," said Gusti Yehoshua Braverman, head of the Department for Organization and Liaison with Israelis in the Diaspora of the WZO, who presented him the award. "Aslan Rasmussen is now part of a long list of leaders around the world who have been awarded this prestigious prize."

Asked what he thinks of the Danish-Israeli relations in 2022, Aslan Rasmussen said that he “would think that it is good. More and more people are realizing that Israel has many things to offer and is the only democratic country in the Middle East.”