Israeli Aliyah unit unable to cope with amount of Ukrainian refugees

Is the Aliyah process for Ukrainian refugees working as efficiently as possible?

Many sources and refugees who spoke to The Jerusalem Post this week claim that the process is too slow - which creates situations where some of the refugees decide to temporarily immigrate to other countries.

According to data obtained by The Jerusalem Post, as of Saturday, March 26, Nativ has received a total of 12,651 applications for aliyah visas. Of these applications, only 5,064 were approved.

The Nativ organization is an independent administrative unit at the Prime Minister's Office. Nativ operates among Jews and their families throughout the FSU countries in order to tighten their ties with the State of Israel and broaden their knowledge about Israeli achievements, culture and heritage.

Nativ has the exclusive professional authority to check the eligibility for Aliyah of people born in the FSU countries pursuant to the Law of Return and is qualified to issue Aliyah visas to them - in other countries, the Jewish Agency is the organization that is in charge of approving eligibility for Aliyah.

Israelis protest against the Israeli governments policy of deporting some Ukranian war refugees (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

Family members of Ukrainian Jews say that "there is a very slow pace of document processing due to a manpower shortage issue by Nativ.

A senior source in the national institutions said that "Nativ doesn't have enough employees to cover the huge number of applicants. They are doing as much as they can, but they don't have the capacity to make things move quicker."

In addition, 18,357, Ukrainians, Russians and Belarusians have shown interest online and filled out forms online and close to 60,000 phone calls were received at the Jewish Agency call center. The number of Ukrainians and Russians interested in Aliyah according to official data is similar, yet a bit more interest from Russians.

Nativ responded by stating that 7,500 visas were issued as of Sunday and were "approved at a good working pace." In Israel, the process is being done by three organizations at once, a coordinated workforce between Nativ, the Interior Ministry and the Aliyah and Integration Ministry.