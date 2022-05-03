The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Did Moscow's Chief Rabbi flee from Russia?

"Rabbi Goldschmidt didn't leave Russia, on the contrary — we sent the letter in order to clarify that he cannot be in Russia because of his father," a source told The Jerusalem Post.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 3, 2022 19:23

Updated: MAY 3, 2022 19:24
Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt is the chief rabbi of Moscow. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt is the chief rabbi of Moscow.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Reports in the Israeli media claim that Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, President of the Conference of European Rabbis and the Chief Rabbi of Moscow, has left Russia and therefore has asked his assistant to take his place.

According to Israel Hayom, Goldschmidt wrote a letter to his community in the Russian capital stating that "I would like to inform you that due to my father's illness and hospitalization, I need to be by his side because he needs relief and concern from his relatives. I will continue to serve as chairman of the Rabbinical Court of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Baltic States."

He wrote in the letter that he has transferred his authorities to his assistant and that he does not know at this moment when he shall return to Russia because of the illness of his father.

Yet sources close to Goldschmidt told The Jerusalem Post that the letter was intended to calm down the members of his congregation since the chief rabbi has been gone for about three weeks.  Goldschmidt was in Israel for Passover, as he does annually, and before the holiday visited Jewish communities in Europe that have been hosting Jewish refugees from Ukraine such as Poland, Hungary and Romania.

"Rabbi Goldschmidt didn't leave Russia, on the contrary — we sent the letter in order to clarify that he cannot be in Russia because of his father," the source said.

People walk at the Red Square on a sunny day in Moscow, Russia March 30, 2022. (credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS) People walk at the Red Square on a sunny day in Moscow, Russia March 30, 2022. (credit: MAXIM SHEMETOV/REUTERS)

The report comes as tensions rise between Israel and Russia regarding the statement made by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, claiming that Adolf Hitler had Jewish roots. Even before the strange statement, Russia and Israel have been managing a very sensitive and delicate relationship — since the majority of Israelis support Ukraine in the war between the two neighboring countries.  

Earlier on Tuesday, the Chief Rabbi of Poland Michael Schudrich responded to Lavrov's statement.  Schudrich has been chosen by the Conference of European Rabbis to be their spokesperson for issues regarding Ukraine.

“The latest statements of Foreign Minister Lavrov have rightly been labeled as antisemitic by Israeli and Jewish leaders worldwide," Schudrich said in a statement. "Whether this provocative statement was just a misstep or whether it was an ominous sign of a new Kremlin policy towards Jews, remains to be seen.”

Goldschmidt has been very quiet in the past two months since the war broke out. He hasn't spoken publicly or reacted to any of the events in the media — something he would normally do. 

Goldschmidt, as opposed to Rabbi Berel Lazar, Russia's Chief Rabbi, isn't considered to be close to the Putin administration. On the contrary: Goldschmidt and his congregation are far less connected to the Russian regime. 



Tags Russia rabbi jewish moscow
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Nearly half of Israelis fear a second Holocaust is coming - poll

Yahrzeit candles with names of Holocaust victims are giving away to the public ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, at Habima Square in Tel Aviv, April 26, 2022
3

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
4

Russian bank executive joins Ukrainian forces in Kyiv

Igor Volobuev during his interview with The Insider.
5

Does morning coffee kill your good gut bacteria?

Cup of coffee

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Independence 2022 - Artist List
Independence 2022 - Main Events
Independence 2022 - IAF Flyover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by