What are the Jewish roots of France's newest prime minister?

Fresh French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is the second female to hold the position. Her family fled the Nazis in Poland in 1939.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 17, 2022 11:40
Newly-appointed French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne gestures as she attends a handover ceremony in the courtyard of Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, May 16, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN)
Newly-appointed French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne gestures as she attends a handover ceremony in the courtyard of Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, May 16, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN)

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Elisabeth Borne, then labor minister, as the newest prime minister of France on Monday. Borne is the second female prime minister in the republic, and is also the daughter of a Jewish Holocaust survivor. Here are her Jewish roots: 

Borne, 61, was born in Paris’s 15th arrondissement to Joseph (Borne) Bornstein and Marguerite Lecesne.

Her father is a Jew of Polish origin, born to a family that fled to France in 1939 as refugees escaping from the Nazis. He was a member of the Resistance and was therefore deported in 1942 from France. He was later naturalized as a French citizen in 1950.

Borne's parents ran a pharmaceutical laboratory. Since her father passed away when she was just 11-years-old, she became “a pupil of the Nation,” educational benefits granted by the State to minors whose parent has been injured or killed during a war, a terrorist attack or while rendering certain public services. 

This allowed her to obtain a full scholarship for her studies. She had previously spoken about being a student to a single mother and said in an interview: “It has not always been easy. I lost my father when I was very young and so we ended up with my mother, who had two daughters and who did not really have an income." 

Newly-appointed French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne attends a handover ceremony in the courtyard of Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, May 16, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN) Newly-appointed French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne attends a handover ceremony in the courtyard of Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, May 16, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN)

When Borne presented her naturalization decree to a citizen for the first time, as a prefect in school, she was moved. She said to a local newspaper in 2015: "That I, the daughter of this stateless refugee, who was only French in 1950, made this gesture; it says something about integration.”

Borne has served as a civil servant for decades — but is not considered someone who might overshadow Macron.

Before joining Macron’s government and his centrist party La République En Marche! (LREM), Borne worked with several ministers from the Socialist Party. She had been a longtime member of the party even before joining Macron. She served as environment minister for a short time, before becoming the Labor minister.

According to the French media, under Borne’s watch, unemployment reached its lowest rate in 15 years; and youth unemployment to its lowest rate in 40 years.

She also has a background in urban planning and in 2013 was appointed Prefect of Vienne and the Region of Poitou-Charentes, the first woman to carry this title. 

She served as private secretary to the minister of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy and afterward worked as the chief executive officer of RATP Group, a state-owned enterprise providing services in the field of public transport.

According to French media, she declared her assets in 2017, indicating that she owned two apartments, one of 68 square meters in Paris, the other of 43 square meters in Hauts-de-Seine. She also had five bank accounts (checking and savings accounts) and a Citroën since 2015. She will succeed the outgoing Prime Minister Jean Castex. Borne is divorced and the mother of a boy, Nathan. 



