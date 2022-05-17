The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
NY Israel Day Parade returns after three year hiatus

The parade theme “Together Again,” is a response to the rise of antisemitism in New York and the terrorist attacks on Jews in Israel.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 17, 2022 22:37
New York Israel Day Parade, 2019 (photo credit: JCRC)
The annual Israel Day Parade will return to the streets of New York City on Sunday after a three-year hiatus- according to parade organizers, the New York Jewish Community Council (JCRC-NY). The parade will take place on Sunday, May 22, on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The parade theme “Together Again,” is a response to the rise of antisemitism in New York and the terrorist attacks on Jews in Israel.  In 2020 and 2021, because of the pandemic, the parade was run on a virtual platform. Now it’s back, stronger than ever. 

Tens of thousands of Israel lovers are expected to participate in the parade that will also host a long list of Israeli senior officials, including Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue & White), Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai (Labor), Aliyah and Absorption Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, MK Ofir Akunis (Likud), Gilad Kariv (Labor), Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan (Likud) and the Consul General of Israel in New York, Asaf Zamir. 

American dignitaries at the parade will include New York Governor Kathy Hochul, NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Rep. Gerald Nadler (D-NY), and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), as well as rabbis and celebrities, including singer-songwriter Eliad Nachum, and rappers Kosha Dillz, and Nissim Black.

JCRC-NY CEO Gideon Taylor told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday that “for the first time in three years we’ll be marching on the streets of New York.”

Taylor added that “There is a huge demand for people, mainly diaspora Jews, to reconnect with Israel after being disconnected because of COVID-19. He explained that “it might sound a bit cliche, but ‘Together Again,’ is about bringing all parts of the Jewish community together physically for Israel after more than two years of Covid-19.” 

“We’ve done outreach to different denominations, and even though the Jewish world is divided, we see many things differently; We see Israel differently; We see the Jewish world differently; but we can still |come together for one day to say: celebrate Israel.” 

Taylor added that “even though we are able to connect to Israel through social media, we’ve been hearing from people of all ages that feet on the ground, physically, is what everyone wants and needs at the moment. beating up on the ground.”

Taylor said it’s been a difficult three years. “It's been hard, and in some ways, we've lost the streets; we've lost that physical connection around Israel.

"I think it's incredibly important, not only against the backdrop of COVID-19 and being apart, but also it's against the backdrop of Colleyville, about a rise in antisemitic hate crimes in New York - makes it even more important that we come together and show that we're not afraid that we're proud to march up Fifth Avenue. And there is nothing in New York as iconic as Fifth Avenue.” 

The Celebrate Israel Parade (originally Youth Salute to Israel Parade, and later Salute to Israel Parade) is an annual parade in support of Israel that’s been taking place on Fifth Avenue in New York since 1964. The parade marches north on Fifth Avenue from 57th Street to 74th Street. According to organizers, it is the largest global gathering in support of Israel.

The organizers of the parade revealed that there aren’t just Jews that will be marching in the parade, but also, for the first time, a group of churches from Brooklyn who will participate as a group with their own separate float.

“They're coming directly from services on Sunday,” Taylor said and explained that he wasn’t originally sure that the Christian groups would be able to participate due to clashing times with Church services.

“We asked the leaders of these Churches if they would be willing to march and told them that the parade goes from 11 o'clock to four o'clock. They said they will join right after they finish their service in the early afternoon.”

There are going to be over 200 groups in attendance, ranging from schools to synagogues, Holocaust survivors, Jewish War Veterans, Shomrim - the Jewish police fraternal organization and others. There will also be 13 bands playing Jewish and Israeli music, three dance groups and over 23 floats. 

Taylor said that even though the Israel Day Parade is back to being physical, there will be a live stream of the five hours of this huge event. “We're hoping people from Israel will dip in for a few minutes and watch what an amazing parade is taking place so far away from them. My message to Israelis is: Come and watch for five minutes or five hours - join us in support of Israel and the Jewish nation.”



