The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Pray Ukraine War will not become nuclear war - Moscow Chief Rabbi

The Conference of European Rabbis (CER) hosted its 32nd General Convention at the Westin Grand Hotel Munich, Germany.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 31, 2022 00:04

Updated: MAY 31, 2022 00:11
Chief Rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt (left) at the gala event of the annual conference of the Conference for European Rabbis in Munich, Germany (photo credit: ELI ITKIN)
Chief Rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt (left) at the gala event of the annual conference of the Conference for European Rabbis in Munich, Germany
(photo credit: ELI ITKIN)

MUNICH - "We have to pray for peace and for the end of this terrible war; we have to pray that this war will end soon and not escalate into a nuclear conflict which can destroy humanity," said Chief Rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt at the gala event of the annual conference of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) in Munich, Germany.

Goldschmidt, who is also President of the Conference, added "There is not one Jewish community in Germany or in Austria which does not have thousands of Jewish refugees living with them. Jewish communities have been organizing apartments and assisting the Ukrainian Jewish refugees with all of their needs. These are times that my children and grandchildren will one day ask us: 'Grandpa, what did you do during these terrible times?'"

Goldschmidt shared that he went, along with his wife, to Budapest to visit Jewish refugees. "One day, a young woman, I think she was eighteen years old, asked my 'Rabbi, please tell me why God did this?  Why do I have to leave my city, my house, my office and my business at such a young age.' I answered her that 'I can tell you this one thing: Whenever our communities are being destroyed and we are thrown from country to country. The first thing we do is to rebuild. The first mitzvah, commandment, given to Abraham was to leave his home and go. Even though we have to flee and to go, we never cry about it."

The Conference of European Rabbis hosted its 32nd General Convention at the Westin Grand Hotel Munich, Germany. The Convention was set to address the timely issues of "Rabbinical Leadership in times of Pandemic and War, Serving G-d and community in a new reality."

Over 350 rabbis and rebbitzins from 43 countries and leading communities throughout Europe and across the world gathered together to discuss pressing issues, network, and hear from a vast array of world-class rabbis, politicians, and educators.

A panel at the 32nd General Convention of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) in Munich, Germany. (credit: ELI ITKIN)A panel at the 32nd General Convention of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) in Munich, Germany. (credit: ELI ITKIN)

Goldschmidt addressed the attendees at the opening of the event and spoke about the leadership of every rabbi and rebbitzin in attendance, especially in these "trying and terrible times" for Eastern Europe. He reflected on how "successful communities the world over are made, not by having physical buildings but by people and leaders working tirelessly for others."

Dr. Markus Söder, Minister-President of the Free State of Bavaria, opened with a welcoming address, He mentioned the many communities and cultures that live in Bavaria, and how Jewish people have remarkably "renovated themselves after the dark days of the Holocaust." He further spoke about the importance of promoting Jewish life in Bavaria. Mrs. Nicola Beer, MEP, Vice President of the European Parliament and Special envoy on combating religious discrimination including antisemitism, addressed the Convention through video-link, stating that "it is essential to foster and protect Jewish life in Europe."

Panel discussion

Following these opening addresses, a panel discussion took place probing the timely question of "Is religious life in Europe on the brink?" Since its founding 66 years ago, the CER has advocated for the religious rights of Jews in Europe and has striven to ensure that legislative safeguards are put in place, advocating for the protection of Jewish observance across the continent.

"[Europe is] becoming a growingly secular environment, the ignorance and ideology against religious freedom needs to be countered to allow for active Jewish life."

Daniel Höltgen, Special Representative on antisemitic, anti-Muslim and other forms of religious intolerance and hate crimes, Council of Europe

Daniel Höltgen, Special Representative on antisemitic, anti-Muslim and other forms of religious intolerance and hate crimes, Council of Europe, spoke of how Europe is "becoming a growingly secular environment, the ignorance and ideology against religious freedom needs to be countered to allow for active Jewish life."

Mrs. Katharina von Schnurbein, Coordinator on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life, European Commission, agreed with Mr. Cohen's statements, explaining that education is certainly the key to further protecting religious practices in Europe. Mrs von Schnurbein spoke regarding Shechita and how "the Jewish People have always been deeply concerned about animal welfare… people need to be more aware of these issues in general."

Ahmed Ahmed Shaheed, Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief, UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), spoke of how religious freedom cannot just be about belief, but rather, in order to speak for Jewish communities, with their emphasis on practical observance, this freedom must also be about ritual and practice.



Tags europe conference of european rabbis diaspora jews diaspora european jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient 'Dragon of Death' flying reptile discovered in Argentina

Pterosaur (Illustrative).
2

'The Nazis are coming' - Beverly Hills hotel guests harassed by white supremacists

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
3

Asteroid the size of a small island to fly past Earth this Friday

CURRENTLY, 1,113,527 asteroids are known to exist in the solar system.
4

Texas school shooting: 19 students, two teachers killed

People react outside the Sgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas, US May 24, 2022.
5

Is a Netanyahu comeback becoming more likely?

NETANYAHU MAKES a statement at the Likud faction meeting this week.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by