Pray Ukraine War will not become nuclear war - Moscow Chief Rabbi

MUNICH - "We have to pray for peace and for the end of this terrible war; we have to pray that this war will end soon and not escalate into a nuclear conflict which can destroy humanity," said Chief Rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt at the gala event of the annual conference of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) in Munich, Germany.

Goldschmidt, who is also President of the Conference, added "There is not one Jewish community in Germany or in Austria which does not have thousands of Jewish refugees living with them. Jewish communities have been organizing apartments and assisting the Ukrainian Jewish refugees with all of their needs. These are times that my children and grandchildren will one day ask us: 'Grandpa, what did you do during these terrible times?'"

Goldschmidt shared that he went, along with his wife, to Budapest to visit Jewish refugees. "One day, a young woman, I think she was eighteen years old, asked my 'Rabbi, please tell me why God did this? Why do I have to leave my city, my house, my office and my business at such a young age.' I answered her that 'I can tell you this one thing: Whenever our communities are being destroyed and we are thrown from country to country. The first thing we do is to rebuild. The first mitzvah, commandment, given to Abraham was to leave his home and go. Even though we have to flee and to go, we never cry about it."

The Conference of European Rabbis hosted its 32nd General Convention at the Westin Grand Hotel Munich, Germany. The Convention was set to address the timely issues of "Rabbinical Leadership in times of Pandemic and War, Serving G-d and community in a new reality."

Over 350 rabbis and rebbitzins from 43 countries and leading communities throughout Europe and across the world gathered together to discuss pressing issues, network, and hear from a vast array of world-class rabbis, politicians, and educators.

Goldschmidt addressed the attendees at the opening of the event and spoke about the leadership of every rabbi and rebbitzin in attendance, especially in these "trying and terrible times" for Eastern Europe. He reflected on how "successful communities the world over are made, not by having physical buildings but by people and leaders working tirelessly for others."

Dr. Markus Söder, Minister-President of the Free State of Bavaria, opened with a welcoming address, He mentioned the many communities and cultures that live in Bavaria, and how Jewish people have remarkably "renovated themselves after the dark days of the Holocaust." He further spoke about the importance of promoting Jewish life in Bavaria. Mrs. Nicola Beer, MEP, Vice President of the European Parliament and Special envoy on combating religious discrimination including antisemitism, addressed the Convention through video-link, stating that "it is essential to foster and protect Jewish life in Europe."

Following these opening addresses, a panel discussion took place probing the timely question of "Is religious life in Europe on the brink?" Since its founding 66 years ago, the CER has advocated for the religious rights of Jews in Europe and has striven to ensure that legislative safeguards are put in place, advocating for the protection of Jewish observance across the continent.

"[Europe is] becoming a growingly secular environment, the ignorance and ideology against religious freedom needs to be countered to allow for active Jewish life." Daniel Höltgen, Special Representative on antisemitic, anti-Muslim and other forms of religious intolerance and hate crimes, Council of Europe

Daniel Höltgen, Special Representative on antisemitic, anti-Muslim and other forms of religious intolerance and hate crimes, Council of Europe, spoke of how Europe is "becoming a growingly secular environment, the ignorance and ideology against religious freedom needs to be countered to allow for active Jewish life."

Mrs. Katharina von Schnurbein, Coordinator on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life, European Commission, agreed with Mr. Cohen's statements, explaining that education is certainly the key to further protecting religious practices in Europe. Mrs von Schnurbein spoke regarding Shechita and how "the Jewish People have always been deeply concerned about animal welfare… people need to be more aware of these issues in general."

Ahmed Ahmed Shaheed, Special Rapporteur on Freedom of Religion or Belief, UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), spoke of how religious freedom cannot just be about belief, but rather, in order to speak for Jewish communities, with their emphasis on practical observance, this freedom must also be about ritual and practice.