'Shoot a Jew in the head' graffitied near Toronto university

Graffiti inciting to shoot Jews in the head was discovered near Toronto's York University on Wednesday, the university said in a statement on Thursday.

The graffiti, according to an image shared by B'nai Brith Canada, depicts a dead Jew with a kippa and sidelocks in a gun scope's crosshairs. Next to the cartoon, the text "shoot a Jew in the head" is scrawled on the wall.

"The university learned of hateful and antisemitic graffiti that was reported to be found in “The Village” neighborhood yesterday," York University said in its statement. "Many students live in this area close to the Keele Campus. York University denounces this hateful, antisemitic act and reported to [Toronto Police]Hate Crimes Division."

"The University condemns this antisemitic act and will continue to support the TPS in any way possible. Supports are available to community members, and direct outreach is underway to Jewish student groups." York University

York University was first notified about the graffiti by a small Twitter account called "Documenting Antisemitism" which says that it documents antisemitism in Canada.

York noted that it could not remove the message as it was not on its property.

"B'nai Brith Canada is appalled and deeply concerned by the horrifying antisemitic graffiti found near York University," the Canadian Jewish NGO said on Thursday. "Jews in Canada continue to disproportionately be the victims of hate crimes."