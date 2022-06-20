New Budapest exhibition commemorates Jewish-Hungarian athletes

An exhibition featuring the life stories of athletes who were pioneers in forging relations between Hungary and Israel opened recently at the new Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium in Budapest, Hungary.

The Game Changers exhibition tells the story of the connection between Hungarian Jewry and Israel utilizing Hungarian sports. Sport has always been used as a tool for social mobility due to athletes only being judged according to their performance.

The exhibit outside the stadium shows photos of former athletes and tells their stories. Each athlete’s picture is accompanied by a short biography in English, Hungarian and Hebrew.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

According to a website promoting it, the exhibition “highlights the possibility given by Hungarian sports to touch fame, shatter myths and allow dreams to come true.”

“No area throughout history has allowed this equality and the possibility of conquering the world through the football field, the swimming pool or the fencing halls. This is the first time this connection has been seen through the eyes of those who have been there and changed Hungarian and Israeli sports as well.” Adi Rubinstein

Exhibition curator Adi Rubinstein said, “No area throughout history has allowed this equality and the possibility of conquering the world through the football field, the swimming pool or the fencing halls. This is the first time this connection has been seen through the eyes of those who have been there and changed Hungarian and Israeli sports as well.”

Game Changers (credit: Adi Rubenstein)

A match between Hungary and Germany at the National Stadium will be a perfect setting for this historic exhibition, given the fact that some of the athletes have starred in Hungarian football and in international European football leagues.

The events surrounding the exhibition will be attended by members of the government, the Israeli ambassador to Hungary, representatives from the world of sports and the exhibition’s curator.

Rubinstein said he wanted to highlight through the selection of the various characters “that sports in Hungary and of course football as a leading force, always knew how to appreciate the greatness of its stars no matter what background they came from.”

Stars

The stars of the exhibit include Jewish-Hungarian athletes such as Agnes Keleti, Bella Gutmann, Ralph Klein, Alfred Hajus and others. Agnes Keleti was one of the great Jewish sportswomen of all times and winner of the Israel Prize for Sports and Body Culture. According to the Maccabiah website, Keleti (born Klein) was born in 1921 in Budapest. During the Holocaust, she hid by using forged documents and continued to train in secret. At the end of World War II, she resumed her training, won the title of world champion and became an Olympic champion with 10 medals, five of them gold. In 1957, Keleti arrived in Israel for the fifth Maccabiah after which she remained in the country. Keleti developed the field of gymnastics in Israel and served as coach for the national team.

Another athlete portrayed in the exhibit is Béla Guttmann, who was a Hungarian footballer. He was deported by the Nazis to a slave labor camp and survived the Holocaust. He was later a coach and manager of A.C. Milan, São Paulo FC, FC Porto, Benfica, and C.A. Peñarol. Before the Holocaust he played for MTK Hungária FC, SC Hakoah Wien, and other clubs.

Perhaps the most famous figure displayed in Game Changers, at least in Israel, is Ralph Klein, the late Israeli professional basketball player and coach who was known as “Mr. Basketball” in Israel. Klein was born to a Jewish-Hungarian family. His father was killed in Auschwitz, although Ralph survived together with his family. He was a player for Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team and later on a coach for different teams in Israel and around the world.

The exhibition is a collaboration between the Hungarian and Israeli foreign ministries, the Hungarian Ministry of Sports and the Hungarian Football Association. The exhibition will be shown later in other venues in Hungary and around the world.