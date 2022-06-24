The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Google honors the life of Anne Frank with diary doodles

The Google doodles launched in over 25 countries, including the United States, Germany and the UK.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 24, 2022 16:50
Anne Frank, as illustrated by Google Doodles' Thoka Maer (photo credit: GOOGLE DOODLE)
Anne Frank, as illustrated by Google Doodles' Thoka Maer
(photo credit: GOOGLE DOODLE)

On what is the 75th anniversary of the publication of Anne Frank's diary, Google honored the Holocaust victim with doodles depicting moments from her life she had written down in her diary.

The doodles, also commemorating Frank's would-have-been 93rd birthday earlier this month, were launched in over 25 countries, including the United States, Germany and the UK.

The design of the doodles draws inspiration from the layered collage style featured in the diary. The scenes depicted were illustrated based on Frank's own description of events, taken from her diary.

The doodles were created by Google Doodle art director Thoka Maer. The German illustrator noted her sense of responsibility to preserve the memory of the Holocaust as a major factor in the illustration process.

Anne Frank, as illustrated by Google Doodles' Thoka Maer (credit: GOOGLE DOODLE) Anne Frank, as illustrated by Google Doodles' Thoka Maer (credit: GOOGLE DOODLE)

Anne Frank's life & diary

Anne Frank was born on June 12, 1929, in Frankfurt Germany. In 1933, soon after Adolf Hiter's rise to power with the Nazi Party's federal election victory, the Frank family emigrated west to Amsterdam.

Germany invaded the Netherlands in 1940 and the persecution and segregation of Dutch Jews soon followed. On her 13th birthday, one month before her family went into hiding, Frank received the book which would go on to become her famous diary.

Frank wrote her first entry on June 20, 1942, and upon moving into the Achterhuis, or the Secret Annex, she began writing regularly and in detail on the restrictions placed upon Dutch Jews, her experience of going into hiding, her aspirations and her relationships with family members.

The last entry in Frank's diary is dated August 1, 1944. Her arrest came three days later after a raid of the annex by the Nazi Grüne Polizei, after which she was deported to the  Auschwitz concentration camp.

Frank was relocated to Bergen Belsen with some 8,000 other women. Her mother, Edith Frank, was left behind and died soon after. A year later, in early 1945, Frank died in Bergen Belsen. While the cause of death could not be determined, there is evidence suggesting Frank died as a result of the typhus epidemic which spread throughout the concentration camp at the time of her death. 17,000 Jews died from the epidemic.

Remembering Anne Frank on Google

Google also honored Frank by releasing Google Trends statistics, showcasing search trends for Anne Frank around the world.

Google revealed that the search engine saw a peak in interest in Anne Frank in February 2022, when Netflix released My Best Friend Anne Frank on its streaming platform. Google also revealed that the country with the most searches for Anne Frank since 2004 is the Netherlands, where Frank lived for most of her life.

Anne Frank, as illustrated by Google Doodles' Thoka Maer (credit: GOOGLE DOODLE) Anne Frank, as illustrated by Google Doodles' Thoka Maer (credit: GOOGLE DOODLE)

Anne Frank is one of the 60 leading search topics relating to Jewish culture, Google said, adding that the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam is searched more often than the Van Gogh Museum, also located in the Dutch capital.



Tags Anne Frank Holocaust Nazis diaspora jews google Holland google doodle
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

COVID-19 in Israel: 10,700 new daily cases, 180 in serious condition

Israeli student receiving her negative COVID-19 results ahead of the first day of school, August 31, 2021.
4

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
5

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by