The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jewish former Cuomo staffer killed on Delaware highway when Lyft driver kicks him out

Most recently, Wolf worked as campaign manager for Montgomery County councilman Sidney Katz, who won a Democratic primary election a week ago. Wolf had headed to Delaware with friends to celebrate.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: JULY 28, 2022 01:24
Sunday traffic disruptions on Highway 4, June 26, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Sunday traffic disruptions on Highway 4, June 26, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)

A Senior Policy Advisor for disgraced ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was killed in a crash after being kicked out by an angry Lyft driver over the weekend, local media reported. 

Sidney Wolf, 43, a grandson of Holocaust survivors who resided in Gaithersburg, Maryland with his wife and two children, reportedly ordered a Lyft Sunday morning to pick up himself and five friends while vacationing in Dewey Beach, Delaware and take the group to nearby Bethany Beach.

The highway incident 

Delaware State Police Department reported the fatal crash happened after 1:45 a.m. Sunday on Coastal Highway.

According to police reports, the Lyft driver stopped in the middle of the southbound left lane and demanded the group exit the vehicle due to some sort of disagreement.

A Toyota Corolla, also traveling southbound, swerved lanes to avoid hitting the stopped Lyft. But that driver did not see Wolf standing in the roadway. He was reportedly killed at the scene. The other passengers were not injured according to reports. 

Investigators said the 27-year-old Toyota driver pulled over but the Lyft driver immediately fled. 

A trip meant to be a celebration 

“Shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news,” Cuomo, who resigned from office last August, and was replaced by Kathy Hochul, tweeted about his former senior policy adviser. “Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY’ers.”

Brooke Freed, one of Wolf's two sisters, wrote in a  Facebook post: “I’m f—ing sad and I’m absolutely furious that this happened. Lost one of my favorite people in the world.”

According to an online obituary, Wolf was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri and studied public policy at Syracuse University before starting a career in New York politics.

Most recently, Wolf worked as a campaign manager for Montgomery County councilman Sidney Katz, who won a Democratic primary election a week ago.

Wolf had headed to the Delaware beach towns with friends to celebrate the primary victory over the weekend, local media reported. 

HIs funeral was held Wednesday at B'nai Israel Congregation in Rockville, Maryland, where he was a congregant, with interment set to follow Friday at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery in St. Louis.

A GoFundMe page created for the victim’s wife Lindsey Greenbaum Wolf and two young daughters described Wolf as a "great husband, father, friend and neighbor" to many. "Sid always had a smile on his face," the description reads. The online fundraiser collected more than $69,000 in just one day. 



Tags Politics diaspora jews Car Crash Andrew Cuomo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
5

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by