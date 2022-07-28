A Senior Policy Advisor for disgraced ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was killed in a crash after being kicked out by an angry Lyft driver over the weekend, local media reported.

Sidney Wolf, 43, a grandson of Holocaust survivors who resided in Gaithersburg, Maryland with his wife and two children, reportedly ordered a Lyft Sunday morning to pick up himself and five friends while vacationing in Dewey Beach, Delaware and take the group to nearby Bethany Beach.

The highway incident

Delaware State Police Department reported the fatal crash happened after 1:45 a.m. Sunday on Coastal Highway.

According to police reports, the Lyft driver stopped in the middle of the southbound left lane and demanded the group exit the vehicle due to some sort of disagreement.

A Toyota Corolla, also traveling southbound, swerved lanes to avoid hitting the stopped Lyft. But that driver did not see Wolf standing in the roadway. He was reportedly killed at the scene. The other passengers were not injured according to reports.

Investigators said the 27-year-old Toyota driver pulled over but the Lyft driver immediately fled.

A trip meant to be a celebration

“Shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news,” Cuomo, who resigned from office last August, and was replaced by Kathy Hochul, tweeted about his former senior policy adviser. “Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY’ers.”

Shocked & saddened to hear this tragic news. Sid was a phenomenal public servant who worked relentlessly for the betterment of all NY’ersMy heart goes out to Lindsey & his two young daughtersGov Cuomo staffer killed after being ordered out of Lyft https://t.co/ODiGaWRez3 — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) July 26, 2022

Brooke Freed, one of Wolf's two sisters, wrote in a Facebook post: “I’m f—ing sad and I’m absolutely furious that this happened. Lost one of my favorite people in the world.”

According to an online obituary, Wolf was born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri and studied public policy at Syracuse University before starting a career in New York politics.

Most recently, Wolf worked as a campaign manager for Montgomery County councilman Sidney Katz, who won a Democratic primary election a week ago.

Wolf had headed to the Delaware beach towns with friends to celebrate the primary victory over the weekend, local media reported.

HIs funeral was held Wednesday at B'nai Israel Congregation in Rockville, Maryland, where he was a congregant, with interment set to follow Friday at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery in St. Louis.

A GoFundMe page created for the victim’s wife Lindsey Greenbaum Wolf and two young daughters described Wolf as a "great husband, father, friend and neighbor" to many. "Sid always had a smile on his face," the description reads. The online fundraiser collected more than $69,000 in just one day.