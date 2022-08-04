The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
French Jewish leaders condemn Israel 'apartheid' bill as dangerous leftist obsession

French rabbi slammed left-wing politicians who signed a draft resolution claiming Israel is an "apartheid regime." 

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: AUGUST 4, 2022 13:27

Updated: AUGUST 4, 2022 14:09
A man wearng a T-shirt with the message, "Boycott Israel Apartheid" holds a Palestinian flag during a protest action on a bridge overlooking umbrellas placed along the artificial beach along the "Paris Plages" event, in Paris, France, August 13, 2015. Paris' decision to celebrate "Tel Aviv on Seine" (photo credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL)
A man wearng a T-shirt with the message, "Boycott Israel Apartheid" holds a Palestinian flag during a protest action on a bridge overlooking umbrellas placed along the artificial beach along the "Paris Plages" event, in Paris, France, August 13, 2015. Paris' decision to celebrate "Tel Aviv on Seine"
(photo credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL)

A senior French rabbi criticized 37 left-wing members of parliament that signed the draft resolution condemning  the Israeli government for "practicing apartheid and committing war crimes against Palestinians."

Senior Advisor to the Chief Rabbi in France and Vice President of the Conference of European Rabbis Moshe Lewin responded to the draft and said that "the dangerous obsession of the leftist parties against Israel broke new records. 

"Member of Parliament Jean-Luc Mélenchon feels an inexplicable phobia towards Israel," Lewin said about Mélenchon who heads the extreme-left wing France Unbowed party. Mélenchon ran for president in the 2022 elections and ended up in third place.

"While France is facing a big economic crisis, a war in Ukraine and diplomatic tensions in Taiwan, the members of the left-wing parties found time to propose a scandalous bill, the likes of which have not yet been seen [in French history. The Palestinian lobby is working behind the scenes to incite and strengthen the flames of incitement. This proposal could increase the manifestations of hatred and antisemitism towards the Jewish community throughout France," Lewin concluded.

A proposed resolution by French members of parliament from the leftist parties, condemning the Israeli "apartheid regime" and demanding a boycott and imposing sanctions on Israel, is has caused an uproar among political circles and the Jewish community, said Lewin.

French flag in France (credit: REUTERS)French flag in France (credit: REUTERS)

Bill on "Israeli apartheid"

The bill has already been condemned by the umbrella council of the Jewish organizations of France, which called it "an antisemitic move in an anti-Zionist disguise." 

"Member of Parliament Jean-Luc Mélenchon feels an inexplicable phobia towards Israel."

Moshe Lewin

37 members of parliament had signed the draft resolution condemning the "apartheid regime that Israel instituted against the Palestinian people".

The proposal accuses Israel of creating a "systematic system of oppression and discrimination with the intention of maintaining the control of one ethnic-national-racial group over another."

21 of the signatories are members of the Communist Party. 

The draft resolution was originally submitted on July 13 by Communist MP Jean-Paul Lecocq but stirred a public debate only a few days later. Among the signatories include former presidential candidate Fabien Roussel, deputies from the "France Proud" party, such as Adrien Katniss, socialist Christine Pierce-Bonn and both Aurelian Tashi and Sabrina Sabaihi of the Green Party.

According to the draft, since Israel's Independence in 1948, it “has pursued a policy aimed at establishing and maintaining a Jewish demographic hegemony and expanding its control over the territory for the benefit of Israeli Jews."

French Jewry responds

France Jewry's umbrella organization the Conseil Représentatif des Institutions juives de France (CRIF) has responded to the draft. The new president of CRIF, Yonathan Arfi criticized the draft and said it was “misleading in substance and hateful in form.’’

Arfi added that “It reflects the rise in power in France of the far left, Corbyn style, mixing clientelism and obsession with Israel. Irresponsible and dangerous approach." 



Tags Israel France diaspora jews apartheid Communists Left-wing
