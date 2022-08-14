The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Several Americans wounded in Jerusalem terror attack

According to reports, the four US citizens injured in the attack are visiting Israel from their hometown of Williamsburg, New York.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 14, 2022 13:07
Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Several people who were wounded in the Jerusalem shooting attack on Saturday night are American, US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides confirmed in a statement on Sunday morning, saying that he was "deeply saddened" to confirm the news.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in Jerusalem also confirmed that US citizens were among the victims of the terrorist attack, but had no further comment on the matter.

The terror attack occured in Jerusalem's Old City, close to the Western Wall and King David's Tomb. A terrorist opened fire in the direction of a bus, injuring eight people, two of whom are in serious condition.

According to reports, the four US citizens injured in the attack are visiting Israel from their hometown of Williamsburg, New York, having arrived in the country on Wednesday. They are all members of the same family and are part of the Satmar hasidic sect. 

New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted about the attack, saying that she is "horrified by the I’m horrified by the terror attack in Jerusalem, and by the news that a family of New Yorkers has been impacted." She added that her team is in contact with the US State Department to assist the family however possible.

"We condemn terror and stand with the Israeli people as they seek peace," she concluded.



