The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Russian rabbis refuse to abandon community amid Ukraine war

The rabbis also criticized former chief rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt, without mentioning his name, for leaving Russia and criticizing it internationally.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 16:30
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar during the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, January 23, 2020. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar during the World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem, January 23, 2020.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

75 leading Russian rabbis have reiterated their collective commitment to “not abandoning their communities and staying with them to provide spiritual, psychological and emotional support, no matter how complicated things get,” in an emergency conference in Moscow on Monday, according to the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia, an organization affiliated with Chabad.

They also criticized former chief rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt, without mentioning his name, for leaving Russia and criticizing it internationally.

The rabbis, led by Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar, issued a statement, announcing that “our role is not to involve ourselves in domestic or geopolitics.

"We are shocked that some individuals not only believe that rabbis have a duty to jeopardize their communities by engaging in political activities, or even to abandon their community altogether as a form of political protest. What’s more, these individuals make statements condemning rabbis and community leaders who have chosen to stay and serve their community,” they said, bluntly hinting toward Goldschmidt who left Russia and criticized the authorities for the war in Ukraine in the international community media.

“We express our support for rabbis and Jewish communal leaders who find themselves under hateful attacks and we support their responsible and appropriate conduct.”

Chabad emissaries (shluchim) attending their annual international conference at Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn in November 2019. (credit: MENDEL GROSSBAUM/CHABAD.ORG)Chabad emissaries (shluchim) attending their annual international conference at Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn in November 2019. (credit: MENDEL GROSSBAUM/CHABAD.ORG)

Russian rabbis don't criticize invasion, no mention of Ukraine

The rabbis didn’t state anything specific regarding the war, except for the fact that they are “praying that peace prevails in the world.” 

According to the statement, these Russian rabbis “pray for the wellbeing of all the inhabitants of the world, regardless of race or nationality… We call on world leaders to do everything in their power to bring peace between nations… We pray that no more blood be spilled and call upon people of good conscience everywhere to help aid those in need, including refugees, and end the suffering.” The word “Ukraine,” wasn’t mentioned in the statement.

The rabbis attending the conference are representing 400 of their colleagues from across the country, the federation said in a press release.

'Fear and uncertainty' for Jews in Russia

One of the purposes of this conference is to counter the assumption in the Jewish world that all of the Jews in Russia are interested in an exodus from the country, it said.

There is a lot of fear and uncertainty for the Jews in Russia,” the federation said. “They are told by people outside Russia that their only option is to give up their homes and lives and flee abroad. This has only been compounded by what appears to be the Russian government’s attempt to shut down the Jewish Agency. Yet the vast majority of Russian Jews have chosen to remain.”

Since the start of the war in Ukraine in February, many members of Russia’s non-Jewish clergy have voiced their unabashed support for the invasion. A smaller number of clergy have chosen to speak out against the government’s policies and leave the country.

From the beginning of the war, the Russian rabbis have chosen a third approach: to remain with their congregations and communities while simultaneously calling for immediate peace and an end to the bloodshed. 

“Meanwhile, some voices in the West have demanded that rabbis sacrifice the Jewish community’s safety by publicly attacking the government,” the federation said in a veiled reference to Goldschmidt.

Meanwhile, Israel’s chief rabbis and leaders, including President Isaac Herzog, have sent letters of support and encouragement to Russia’s rabbis for their “heroic” efforts. “You are the ones who navigate your community to this destination,” said Ashkenazic Israeli Chief Rabbi David Lau in a letter to Russian rabbis. “I hope and pray for a spirit of peace and that you, the rabbis of the Jewish community, should be able to continue in your duties to make G-d’s name beloved and elevated to bring truth and peace for the benefit of your congregations and all of humanity.” 

“The Jewish community of Russia is relying upon you spiritually and materially,” Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef wrote to the rabbis. “This is true of both those who turn to you for halachic rulings, advice and guidance and of those who pay attention to your actions and are influenced by them.”

Former chairman of the Jewish Agency and human rights activist Natan Sharansky wrote to the rabbis and acknowledged that they “are going through a challenging time.” Sharansky actually mentioned Ukraine while stating that “the war started by the Russian leadership in Ukraine brings incalculable suffering to the Ukrainian people and Jewish communities among them. Not surprisingly, Aliyah from Ukraine has risen sharply. But Aliyah from Russia rose even more. It is important that the leaders of the Jewish communities assist all those who decide to join us in Israel.” But he also encouraged them to assist the Jews who have not decided to leave: “as much important is your work to strengthen the Jewish community, to save the connection of every Jewish family with our tradition, our people and our country in the most difficult conditions.”



Tags Russia rabbi ukraine diaspora jews jews Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
3

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
4

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by