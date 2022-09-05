Russian rabbis refuse to abandon community amid Ukraine war

75 leading Russian rabbis have reiterated their collective commitment to “not abandoning their communities and staying with them to provide spiritual, psychological and emotional support, no matter how complicated things get,” in an emergency conference in Moscow on Monday, according to the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia, an organization affiliated with Chabad.

They also criticized former chief rabbi of Moscow Pinchas Goldschmidt, without mentioning his name, for leaving Russia and criticizing it internationally.

The rabbis, led by Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar, issued a statement, announcing that “our role is not to involve ourselves in domestic or geopolitics.

"We are shocked that some individuals not only believe that rabbis have a duty to jeopardize their communities by engaging in political activities, or even to abandon their community altogether as a form of political protest. What’s more, these individuals make statements condemning rabbis and community leaders who have chosen to stay and serve their community,” they said, bluntly hinting toward Goldschmidt who left Russia and criticized the authorities for the war in Ukraine in the international community media.

“We express our support for rabbis and Jewish communal leaders who find themselves under hateful attacks and we support their responsible and appropriate conduct.”

Chabad emissaries (shluchim) attending their annual international conference at Chabad-Lubavitch world headquarters in Brooklyn in November 2019. (credit: MENDEL GROSSBAUM/CHABAD.ORG)

Russian rabbis don't criticize invasion, no mention of Ukraine

The rabbis didn’t state anything specific regarding the war, except for the fact that they are “praying that peace prevails in the world.”

According to the statement, these Russian rabbis “pray for the wellbeing of all the inhabitants of the world, regardless of race or nationality… We call on world leaders to do everything in their power to bring peace between nations… We pray that no more blood be spilled and call upon people of good conscience everywhere to help aid those in need, including refugees, and end the suffering.” The word “Ukraine,” wasn’t mentioned in the statement.

The rabbis attending the conference are representing 400 of their colleagues from across the country, the federation said in a press release.

'Fear and uncertainty' for Jews in Russia

One of the purposes of this conference is to counter the assumption in the Jewish world that all of the Jews in Russia are interested in an exodus from the country, it said.

“There is a lot of fear and uncertainty for the Jews in Russia,” the federation said. “They are told by people outside Russia that their only option is to give up their homes and lives and flee abroad. This has only been compounded by what appears to be the Russian government’s attempt to shut down the Jewish Agency. Yet the vast majority of Russian Jews have chosen to remain.”

Since the start of the war in Ukraine in February, many members of Russia’s non-Jewish clergy have voiced their unabashed support for the invasion. A smaller number of clergy have chosen to speak out against the government’s policies and leave the country.

From the beginning of the war, the Russian rabbis have chosen a third approach: to remain with their congregations and communities while simultaneously calling for immediate peace and an end to the bloodshed.

“Meanwhile, some voices in the West have demanded that rabbis sacrifice the Jewish community’s safety by publicly attacking the government,” the federation said in a veiled reference to Goldschmidt.

Meanwhile, Israel’s chief rabbis and leaders, including President Isaac Herzog, have sent letters of support and encouragement to Russia’s rabbis for their “heroic” efforts. “You are the ones who navigate your community to this destination,” said Ashkenazic Israeli Chief Rabbi David Lau in a letter to Russian rabbis. “I hope and pray for a spirit of peace and that you, the rabbis of the Jewish community, should be able to continue in your duties to make G-d’s name beloved and elevated to bring truth and peace for the benefit of your congregations and all of humanity.”

“The Jewish community of Russia is relying upon you spiritually and materially,” Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzchak Yosef wrote to the rabbis. “This is true of both those who turn to you for halachic rulings, advice and guidance and of those who pay attention to your actions and are influenced by them.”

Former chairman of the Jewish Agency and human rights activist Natan Sharansky wrote to the rabbis and acknowledged that they “are going through a challenging time.” Sharansky actually mentioned Ukraine while stating that “the war started by the Russian leadership in Ukraine brings incalculable suffering to the Ukrainian people and Jewish communities among them. Not surprisingly, Aliyah from Ukraine has risen sharply. But Aliyah from Russia rose even more. It is important that the leaders of the Jewish communities assist all those who decide to join us in Israel.” But he also encouraged them to assist the Jews who have not decided to leave: “as much important is your work to strengthen the Jewish community, to save the connection of every Jewish family with our tradition, our people and our country in the most difficult conditions.”