Elana Broitman, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Jewish Federations of North America, will be among the distinguished speakers at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, on September 12.

The Jewish Federations of North America are the backbone of the organized Jewish community in the U.S. and Canada, representing over 300 Jewish communities. They raise and distribute more than $2 billion annually and through planned giving and endowment programs to support Jewish communities domestically and in Israel.

"We are working every day to fight back antisemitism, fight BDS, call out unfair treatment of Israel – and seeing how it metastasizes from anti-Israel activists to campus and the UN”, says Broitman, “The Jerusalem Post conference as an important forum to discuss these weighty issues with leaders from the North American Jewish community as well as Israeli leaders."

The Conference, celebrating the Post’s 90th anniversary, will feature important statesmen, business leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists, influential cultural figures and opinion leaders from around the world.