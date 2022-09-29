The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
After Putin's mobilization, Israeli passports in high demand for Russian Jews

Young Chabad emissaries who were born in Russia and are Russian citizens have received orders to be drafted into the Russian army.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 12:00

Updated: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 12:03
A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

“Everyone wants an Israeli passport, but there’s a year’s wait to get an appointment," Russia's Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar said in an interview to Mishpacha Magazine.

"I don’t believe they’re quite ready to leave,” Lazar said during the interview regarding Russian Jews.  

“People want security, to have a passport if they need one. But we haven’t seen a wave of aliyah — there hasn’t been a decline in the number of community members,” he told Mishpacha's Hebrew magazine editor Aryeh Erlich. 

Yet Lazar is quoted saying that he also thinks that Russian Jews are looking for a strong community in Russia, " “They [Russian Jews] want some source of strength, they want a community at their side if something happens.”

Lazar arrived in Russia in 1992 with his wife Chani, in order to revive Jewish life in the former Soviet Union. According to Lazar, he now leads a network of 200 emissaries, most of them Rabbis, across Russia.  

Lazar is considered to be "Putin's Rabbi," even though according to the interview, he hasn't spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Erlich wrote that "Rabbi Lazar says he hasn’t spoken with Putin since the war began, initially because of a strict COVID-19 protocol involving two prior weeks of isolation. And despite the rumors, he says he hasn’t received any instructions from the Kremlin regarding either taking a stand or keeping quiet."

On the eve of Rosh Hashana. Lazar received the annual letter of blessing from the President's office. In a letter from Putin, it was stated that "it is most important that Russian Jews, who maintain their loyalty to the spiritual tradition of their ancestors, make a significant contribution to maintain the cultural diversity of our country."

This hint that Putin made, came at the same time that many young Russian Jews received a letter explaining to them that they have been drafted to the army in order to fight in the Russian-Ukrainian war. 

"After Putin's announcement of the recruitment of 300,000 reserve soldiers for the benefit of the war, a number of young Chabad emissaries who were born in Russia and are Russian citizens received orders to be drafted into the Russian army," a Chabad news service updates on social media. "Some of them are now in New York and fear returning to Russia."

According to this report, "the parents of the boys who received conscription orders for the Russian army turned to the Rabbi Berel Lazar, who also has Russian citizenship, to utilize his connections with the Kremlin in order to cancel the orders," despite the fact that in the Mishpacha interview, Lazar said he hasn't spoken with President Putin in many months.

“We’re doing all we can, using all our connections to protect Ukraine’s Jews as well as the many holy sites in Ukraine,” Lazar revealed in the Mishpacha interview. “Many family members of Russian shluchim [emissaries] are still in Ukraine and we’re doing all we can to help them and to give them moral support as well as financial assistance.” According to Lazar, the Russian authorities are aware of this assistance and that they know that there are no politics involved. “Politics and nationalist interests have nothing to do with us, and the Russian government knows this,” he told Mishpacha.



