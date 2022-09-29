The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Lev Tahor escape detention in Mexico after police raid

A group of about 20 members of a Lev Tahor cult escaped from a Mexican detention center in the southern state of Chiapas on Wednesday night

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 23:00
Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014 (photo credit: JORGE DAN LOPEZ/REUTERS)
Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
(photo credit: JORGE DAN LOPEZ/REUTERS)

A group of about 20 members of a Lev Tahor cult escaped from a Mexican detention center in the southern state of Chiapas on Wednesday night, according to a Reuters reporter who filmed the incident.

The group was being held by Mexico's National System for Integral Family Development, or DIF, following a raid by Mexican police on Friday that targeted Lev Tahor - a strict Jewish cult that practices arranged marriages and full-body coverings for girls as young as three.

The cult is estimated to consist of about 200 to 300 people and rejects the state of Israel.

Neither the DIF nor the office of Mexico's Attorney General's office responded to requests to comment on the case.

On Tuesday, Israel's foreign ministry issued a statement about the raid, saying it "took place after Mexican police gathered incriminating evidence against several members of the cult on suspicion of drug trafficking, rape and more."

Members of a Jewish community walk near a motor taxi in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014. (credit: JORGE DAN LOPEZ/REUTERS) Members of a Jewish community walk near a motor taxi in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014. (credit: JORGE DAN LOPEZ/REUTERS)

Mexican police did not respond to requests for comment.

The Israeli statement said two Lev Tahor members were arrested for human trafficking and severe sexual offenses.

It added that many of the members were Israeli citizens and that one former member had taken part in the raid in a bid to be reunited with his 3-year-old son who had remained in the sect. The two were reunited and have returned to Israel, the statement said.

Other members of the sect were transferred to the DIF facility.

The Reuters video showed the group overpowering guards and forcing their way out through a door of the compound where they were being held. Those escaping included children and women holding babies.

"They wouldn't let us leave", said David Rosales, a member of the sect, after the escape. "This is a violation of freedom and religious rights."

Videos shared overnight by Mexican media had shown children climbing on the bars of the facility, crying and calling for their families.

Lev Tahor's History

Founded in the 1980s by Israeli Shlomo Helbrans, the Lev Tahor practice an austere form of Judaism. Winning admiration from some Jews for its devoutness, the group is condemned by others as a cult-like sect.

Lev Tahor ("Pure Heart" in Hebrew) has faced multiple allegations of kidnapping, child marriage and physical abuse since it was founded in the 1980s.

Earlier this year, two Lev Tahor leaders were sentenced in the United States to 12 years in prison for kidnapping and sex trafficking crimes.

The group has moved countries frequently, including from the United States, Israel, Canada, Guatemala, Mexico and parts of Europe.



Tags Ultra-Orthodox mexico lev tahor cult extremism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
4

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
5

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by