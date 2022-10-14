The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Israeli asks Saudi ruler to allow him to visit home in Najran

Israelis who only have an Israeli passport are not allowed to visit Saudi Arabia.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 14, 2022 14:44
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz leaves the King Faisal Hospital and Research Centre in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia May 15, 2022. (photo credit: BANDAR ALGALOUD/COURTESY OF SAUDI ROYAL COURT/REUTERS)
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz leaves the King Faisal Hospital and Research Centre in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia May 15, 2022.
(photo credit: BANDAR ALGALOUD/COURTESY OF SAUDI ROYAL COURT/REUTERS)

David Shuker, one of the last living Jews from Najran, called on King Salman of Saudi Arabia to allow him to visit his childhood home in southern Saudi Arabia in an interview with Channel 13 published on Friday.

"I'm asking to be allowed to visit my roots and see where my grandparents are buried. I'm interested in visiting the place where I was born and raised. I'm asking for it from a humanitarian point of view," said Shuker, aged 78. "I was born from the dust of Najran. I was created from its soil. I am asking King Salman in every language of request, to give me the opportunity to visit my roots and gain closure."

Shuker is the former council head of Bnei Ayish and the head of the Public Council for the Rescue of the Jews of Yemen. He was born in Najran in southern Saudi Arabia.

"Why can't I visit Saudi Arabia? We didn't fight with them. We don't hate them. The opposite is true. We hate those who are fighting them - the Houthi rebels who are sent by Iran. We also suffer Iran's shipments. This is where I was born. It cannot be denied that Jews lived there."

Saudi Jewry disappearing

While most of Saudi Jewry were exiled or killed during the time of Mohammed and afterwards, a small remnant remained in a number of cities and towns throughout what is now Saudi Arabia. 

Najran, Shuker's childhood home, was once part of Yemen but was transferred to Saudi Arabia as part of the Taif Agreement, which ended the Saudi-Yemeni War in 1934. The Jewish community in Najran dated back to pre-Islamic times, but all its members left in 1949 as persecution against Jews increased.

"The Jews lived in Najran long before the Saudi rule. In fact, there is evidence that Jews lived there already 2,000 years ago. They were called Bani Isra'il," explained Shuker. "I was born in a small settlement called Bir Da'an. From a young age my father started teaching me Torah. I remember the city and the experiences mainly from my parents' stories."

According to Shuker, about 60 Jewish families lived in Najran and the surrounding villages.

"We were open Jews. Relations between the Jewish and Muslim communities were very close. They even helped us keep the Sabbath," said Shuker to Channel 13. "They needed us, and despite all that, the authorities treated us as second-class citizens. We paid a skull tax - Jizya. The Jew was not equal to the Muslim."

Shuker lamented that once the State of Israel was established the Saudis become more hostile, even encouraging the Jews in the country to immigrate to Israel. "Their hearts turned upside down because of the Palestinians."

"In 1948, by order of the king, we left Najran and reached the border of Yemen. The Yemeni soldiers received us well. They took care of us and we were under their protection," said Shuker. While he left Najran in 1948, it took until 1951 to arrive in Israel.

In Israel, Shuker established a large family with his wife, Naomi, also from Najran, and became a social activist in the struggle concerning the case of kidnapped Yemenite children.

While there are Jews in Saudi Arabia today, all of them are workers from abroad who hold citizenship in countries who have relations with Saudi Arabia. Israelis without dual citizenship are not allowed to visit Saudi Arabia unless they receive a special visa occasionally given to businessmen.



Tags Israel saudi arabia yemen King Salman jews
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
4

Leader of Russia-annexed region calls for Russia’s Military Chief to ‘shoot himself’

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visit the Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province, Syria December 11, 2017
5

Here's why you shouldn't fear Russia's Poseidon nuclear torpedo

Russian Navy's diesel-electric submarine Rostov-on-Don sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey February 13, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by