The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Jews from the former USSR gather in Boston, discuss helping Ukraine

The all-day event on Oct. 23 at Boston University’s Hillel was organized by Limmud FSU, which holds Jewish learning conferences around the world for Jews from the former Soviet Union.

By LARRY LUXNER/JTA
Published: NOVEMBER 3, 2022 01:19
All-day event Oct. 23, 2022 at Boston University’s Hillel constituted a first-ever gathering for Limmud FSU in the Boston area (photo credit: IGOR KHODZINSKIY)
All-day event Oct. 23, 2022 at Boston University’s Hillel constituted a first-ever gathering for Limmud FSU in the Boston area
(photo credit: IGOR KHODZINSKIY)

Just days before the US midterm elections and amid growing concern about the conflict in Ukraine, a recent gathering in Boston of Jews from the former Soviet Union was dominated by talk of the war and ways US politics might affect its outcome.

The all-day event on Oct. 23 at Boston University’s Hillel was organized by Limmud FSU, which holds Jewish learning conferences around the world for Jews from the former Soviet Union.

“We are at a very historic moment,” said Jewish political consultant Lincoln Mitchell, a commentator on democracy and governance issues in the former Soviet Union.

Elana Broitman — who immigrated to the United States at age 10 from Odessa and now, two generations later, is a senior vice president of public affairs at the Jewish Federations of North America — spoke about her group’s priorities for helping in Ukraine.

Jewish Federations already has raised over $73 million in Ukraine-related aid this year and has helped resettle Ukrainian refugees in 12 communities around the country, including New York, Chicago and Youngstown, Ohio.

“We have to focus on the most impactful priorities,” Broitman said. “What we’re lobbying for are three things: overall Ukraine aid, refugee resettlement in the US, and extension of the Lautenberg Amendment, which provides for a particular program for religious minorities.”

Despite the geopolitical challenges, much of the Boston conference focused on celebrating. Participants danced to the Hebrew and Yiddish melodies of Israeli vocalist Vladi Blayberg.

Actress Ronit Asheri, who starred in the Netflix series “Unorthodox,” talked about her upcoming series, “Transatlantic,” which tells the story of a rescue network in wartime France that helped thousands of Jewish refugees escape the clutches of the Nazis. There was a session on the challenges of creating art during wartime, and a children’s theater program for kids.

In all, over 150 people attended the festival, which was held in English and Russian.

First-ever Limmud FSU conference in Boston

“We are very happy to open our first-ever Limmud FSU conference in Boston,” said Limmud FSU’s founder, Chaim Chesler. “We’ve been wanting to do this for five years, and now we’re finally fulfilling our dream.”

Among Limmud FSU Boston’s key supporters are the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, Genesis Philanthropy Group, the Jewish National Fund-Keren Kayemet LeIsrael, Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston (CJP), Wilf Family Foundations and others.

Since Limmud FSU’s first conference in 2006, the group has hosted more than 80 events worldwide, drawing over 80,000 participants. The organization’s co-founder is Sandra Cahn, Matthew Bronfman is its chairman and Aaron Frenkel is president.

In November, Limmud FSU will be going to Australia, with festivals in Sydney and in Melbourne. Limmud FSU will also hold its annual event in Israel in December, with an event in Tiberias expected to draw more than 1,000 participants.

The event in Boston covered topics from Soviet history and the Holocaust to Israeli politics. Mark Novikov, publisher of a blog for Israelis with roots from the former Soviet Union, spoke about the complexities of Israel’s upcoming elections.

Pam Cohen, a longtime Chicago-based activist for Soviet Jewry in the 1970s and 1980s, discussed her new book, “Hidden Heroes: One Woman’s Story of Resistance and Rescue in the Soviet Union.”

Rabbi Shlomo Noginski, who in July 2021 was stabbed eight times near his synagogue in the Boston suburb of Brighton, spoke of his experience with antisemitism.

Ukrainian-born IT consultant Julia Kotlyar Volkovich, a Limmud FSU veteran, said Boston was an ideal place for a gathering focused on Jewish learning for Jews from the former Soviet Union.

“Boston is a global educational hub, and many Jews in our FSU community work in academia,” she observed. “There’s no place like it anywhere else in the world.”

“Boston is a global educational hub, and many Jews in our FSU community work in academia, there’s no place like it anywhere else in the world.”

Julia Kotlyar Volkovich

This article was sponsored by and produced in partnership with Limmud FSU, which nurtures open, pluralistic, dynamic learning platforms across the world for Jews of all ages and backgrounds with roots in the former Soviet Union, while embracing the Jewish intellectual, cultural and religious traditions grounded in this shared experience. This article was produced by JTA’s native content team.



Tags ukraine diaspora Boston Hillel jews USSR Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
2

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
3

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
4

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
5

Are you too easily influenced? This optical illusion will tell you

A female or a male figure?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by