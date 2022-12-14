The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
World Zionist Organization's Israeli teachers Conference

150 Israeli teachers gathered from all over North America for the professional training conference of the Department of Education of the World Zionist Organization.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2022 00:20
150 Israeli teachers at WZO conference (photo credit: WORLD ZIONIST ORGANIZATION)
These are teachers who chose to go on an educational mission overseas. During this period, for several years, the teachers teach the various Jewish subjects in Jewish schools. History, holidays, Talmud and of course Hebrew.

The teachers who come from all over the social spectrum in Israel work in very diverse schools, from ultra-Orthodox schools to public schools where the Jewish students are a small minority.

These emissaries are exposed to a different religious culture where families who have a fir tree next to the menorah.

The common denominator for all of them is the task of bringing Israel and its values ​​into the school.

In a reality where American Jewry is fighting for the continuity of the Jewish people, Jewish identity education is a very important component. That is why the communities invest a lot of resources in employing these teachers in their educational institutions.

Among the lecturers who came to the conference was the journalist Ariel Schnabel who gave the teachers a lecture about the US in general and American Jewry in particular.

Also, the emissaries got to know each other in an in-depth tour inside academic institutions of American Jewry. YU- Yeshiva University of the Orthodox stream and JTS -Jewish Theological Seminary of the Conservative stream

Gael Grunewald, Vice-Chairman of the World Zionist Organization: "Your mission as emissaries, is to educate about Jewish identity in a world where each of these three words is in question.

Education - in a pluralistic world where everything is true.  Who are you to educate in a certain way?

Identity - today there is an escape from identity.  An attempt to blur the identities that define us.  Nationalism, ethnicity, gender and more.

Jewish - This is a challenge that in Israel we are less exposed to than here in the US. The Jewish identity, the continuity of the Jewish people is not a default.  We need to choose and educate the next generation so that Jews remain Jewish."



