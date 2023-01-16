A prominent European Jewish leader said at Israel’s Foreign Ministry (MFA) on Monday that within 30 to 50 years, 50% of small Jewish communities will disappear due to assimilation.

“Current figures show that intermarriage and assimilation in the Jewish diaspora have reached an utmost high,” said Dr. Ariel Musicant, president of the European Jewish Congress. “Intermarriage is at 50% in Europe, and at 75% in the US. If this trend continues, large parts of the Jewish diaspora will disappear within one to two generations. In other words, 50% of small Jewish communities will disappear in the next 30 to 50 years.”

Musicant said this during the official Jewish leadership conference from European countries, which was organized by the MFA, in which about 40 heads of Jewish communities from 28 countries participated.

“For 125 years, the diaspora has built and supported the State of Israel,” Musicant said. “While this has to continue, we need a major change of paradigm.”

Musicant called for Israel and Jewish institutions to “substantially increase their investment in diaspora Jewry” in three ways.

How can the Jewish diaspora be helped?

Regarding education, Musicant said that “we need Jewish schools, Sunday schools, learning material and teachers. We must have more than 70% of children in Jewish schools, educate Jewish teachers from the European communities in Israel,” he said.

The second issue he raised was the fact that there is a need to “bring as many Jews to Israel as possible,” and to “increase and restart programs such as Birthright Israel, Masa Israel and Limmud.”

In addition, Musicant said that he feels the need for the Israeli government to “extend or create programs to bring Jewish culture, tradition and religion to all sectors of Jewish population outside Israel.”

“Assimilation is the biggest enemy of the Jewish people today,” Musicant said. “We cannot continue to build Jewish life exclusively on antisemitism and remembering the Holocaust. If we want to foster Jewish life outside Israel, we need to increase the outreach and bring Jewish knowledge to as many Jews as possible.”

During the conference, which was organized by the Europe Division and the Division for Diaspora and Religions at the MFA, the participants discussed issues relevant to Jewish life in the diaspora such as antisemitism and hate speech on the Internet, legislation that limits Jewish life, the next generation and more. In addition, the conference discussed the relationship between the State of Israel and the Jewish communities in Europe and also the changes taking place in the Middle East.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eli Cohen told the participants that "the relationship with Jewish communities is one of the pillars of the work of the MFA’s missions around the world. We are happy to host the heads of Jewish communities and organizations from European countries at the MFA in Jerusalem and look forward to hearing from you about the challenges facing our brothers and sisters in the diaspora.”