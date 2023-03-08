The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
NY Haredi man accused of sexually abusing his nine adopted sons

Chaim Nissim Cohen was accused of sexually abusing a foreign exchange student in 2019 but was allowed to continue raising his sons.

By WALLA!
Published: MARCH 8, 2023 17:55
A haredi father in Houston, Texas was indicted on Wednesday on suspicion of sexually assaulting his nine adopted sons.

The suspect, 38-year-old Chaim Nissim Cohen, shared dozens of videos on his TikTok and gained some 200,000 followers. On the social media site, Cohen would share footage of his family including nine adopted boys who he is accused of sexually abusing.

Cohen is a hassidic Jew from Brooklyn who was born under the name Jeffrey Lujan. He was arrested last month after his 17-year-old son was hosted on a podcast on which he anonymously talked about the rape and abuse he had been subjected to. 

The victim said that he has been sexually assaulted since he was 11, weeks after he was adopted, and claimed that many of his brothers experience abuse too. He added that he was scared and that child protective services had been sent to the house eight times. However, he said that "they were never able to save us."

Following the podcast, a police investigation began against Cohen, who is accused of 12 counts of sexual abuse. The indictment itself stated that he would keep the kids locked in a room for hours and only release them in the late afternoon and that he forced them to do sexual acts. One of the victims, aged 16, said that Cohen threatened him to spray him with pepper spray if he refused to do as he was told. According to the indictment, the abuse was also done in a hut owned by Cohen in Odessa, Texas.

Cohen is accused of sexually abusing a student in 2019

Cohen is also facing criminal charges relating to an indecent act that he did on a foreign exchange student from Spain in 2019. Because of that, he was forbidden from being within 1,000 feet of children, but this mandate did not extend to his adopted children.

"There were so many red flags," said lawyer Sheri Chandler who is representing the Spanish student. "We all suspected that Cohen is a pedophile. It doesn't begin in one day. We all suspected that the other children were being abused."

Child Protective Services refused to supply information on how many reports were received about Cohen or offer any explanation as to why he was allowed to continue raising the children alone.

"There was suspicion and things that we were following, but nothing significant that we could indict him for," said Prosecutor Oswald to Judge Danilo Lakio when asked why nothing was done.



