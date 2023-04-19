The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Watch live: President Isaac Herzog marks 80 years since Warsaw Ghetto Uprising

The annual ceremony dates back 75 years and commemorates the Jewish armed resistance against the Nazis in the Warsaw Ghetto.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: APRIL 19, 2023 13:21
President Isaac Herzog arrives at the ceremony marking 80 years since the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising alongside Mateusz Morawiecki, April 19, 2023. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
President Isaac Herzog arrives at the ceremony marking 80 years since the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising alongside Mateusz Morawiecki, April 19, 2023.
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

Israel's President Isaac Herzog attended the official ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising on Wednesday afternoon.

The ceremony was held in the square by the 1948 Rapoport memorial to the heroes of the revolt, built on the site of the former ghetto from where Polish Jews were transported to the gas chambers.

Also in attendance at the ceremony were the Presidents of Poland and Germany, both of whom were scheduled to speak alongside Herzog.

The annual ceremony dates back 75 years and commemorates the Jewish armed resistance against the Nazis that began on April 19 and lasted almost a full month until the ghetto was burned to the ground on May 16. The Nazis dramatically symbolized their victory by blowing up Warsaw’s Great Synagogue.



