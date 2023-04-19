Israel's President Isaac Herzog attended the official ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising on Wednesday afternoon.

The ceremony was held in the square by the 1948 Rapoport memorial to the heroes of the revolt, built on the site of the former ghetto from where Polish Jews were transported to the gas chambers.

Also in attendance at the ceremony were the Presidents of Poland and Germany, both of whom were scheduled to speak alongside Herzog.

The annual ceremony dates back 75 years and commemorates the Jewish armed resistance against the Nazis that began on April 19 and lasted almost a full month until the ghetto was burned to the ground on May 16. The Nazis dramatically symbolized their victory by blowing up Warsaw’s Great Synagogue.