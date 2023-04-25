Hundreds set to gather for first World Orthodox Israel Congress

As Israel commemorates its 75th year of independence, one of the world’s largest gatherings of modern Orthodox and Religious Zionist leaders will take place in Jerusalem later this week.

The World Orthodox Israel Congress, organized by World Mizrachi, the religious Zionist movement's international arm, will welcome the attendance of close to 1,000 delegates from 48 countries, representing more than 250 different cities and 900 Jewish organizations.

The three-day Congress, to be held in Jerusalem on April 26-28, will feature presentations and meetings from many of the leading figures in contemporary Orthodox Jewry with a mission “to provide our communities with a strong and broadly networked global voice“.

“Over the entire course of the modern Zionist movement and in particular in the last 75 years as we have been witness to the return of the Jewish people to Eretz Yisrael to build a land of wonder and accomplishment, the Orthodox community has been instrumental as leaders in making this miracle possible,” said Rabbi Doron Perez, executive chairman of World Mizrachi.

Portrait of Rabbi Doron Peretz, head of World Mizrachi. January 25, 2018 (credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

“This historic Congress will allow us to salute that remarkable accomplishment, while also convening to discuss how we can address the myriad of challenges that continue to face our communities – both here in Israel and around the world.”

Coming at a time of well-known tensions both within Israel and between the state and Diaspora communities, significant attention will be placed on highlighting practical ways the Orthodox world can strengthen that bond with the Jewish State. Among the delegates are Chief rabbis, Orthodox school administrators, and directors of many of the world’s leading Orthodox Jewish organizations.

“Our focus over these days will be creating a global framework for a comprehensive and united response to the many issues that deserve our attention,” Rabbi Perez concluded.

Perez, who made aliyah from South Africa, has turned this historic religious Zionist movement into a vibrant and relevant organization, with centers in many countries around the world.