Israeli-American Jewish relationship explored in Israeli journal's new issue

"We have much to learn from each other and can benefit from the experiences of both sides as we strive to move forward," Nira Nachaliel said.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 16, 2023 14:22
The newest edition of the Israel Mitzpe journal. (photo credit: MITZPE JOURNAL / COURTESY)
The newest edition of the Israel Mitzpe journal.
(photo credit: MITZPE JOURNAL / COURTESY)

The new issue of Israeli Mitzpe Journal, published recently, is solely focused on the Israel-American Jewish relationship. Published by the Hannaton Educational Center, the current issue is titled "From Disconnection to Reconnection: The Relationship Between Israel and American Jews at Israel's 75th Independence Day." One of the contributors said on Monday that "as we deliberated on the name for this new issue, little did we know how accurately it would capture the current reality in Israel."

For many years, several issues concerning the entire Jewish people have been on the agenda in Israel, including the structure of prayer, the Western Wall compromise, the cancellation of the Grandchild Clause of the Law of Return, funding for liberal Jewish movements, and others. Is it the State of Israel that should decide alone on these issues? What role must the Jewish state play concerning American Jewry? Alternatively, what is the role of American Jewry in relation to Israel at this time? The new issue of the journal, Mitzpe, is dedicated to these questions.

Rabbi Yoav Ende, Head of the Hannaton Education Center, said that he believes that now more than ever, an open, honest dialogue must take place between Israel and the Diaspora regarding our shared story. 

Nira Nachaliel, Pedagogical Director and Editor of the Mitzpe Journal, explained that many of the articles share a common theme, urging “real, honest, continuous dialogue – dialogue in which it is permitted and even encouraged to criticize, share the things that trouble us, and push toward shared solutions.”

Call to action for Israelis and Americans

This call to action is vital for Israel, which may not always be open to external criticism. It resonates with the voices of Israelis who live in Israel, echoing the cry for constructive engagement and connection.

She added that as you engage with the articles, "I urge you to recognize that we share a collective sense of pain and concern for the future of the Jewish people and the State of Israel. We have much to learn from each other and can benefit from the experiences of both sides as we strive to move forward."

Nira Nahaliel (credit: HADAR COHEN) Nira Nahaliel (credit: HADAR COHEN)

Some of the contributors and interviewees of the current Mitzpe Journal are Prof. Arnold Eisen, Chancellor Emeritus of the Jewish Theological Seminary (JTS) in New York, Rabbi Dr. Bradley Shavit Artson, Dean of the Zeigler School of Rabbinic Studies at American Jewish University in Los Angeles, Dr. Shuly Rubin Schwartz, JTS Chancellor and Irving Lehrman Research Professor of American Jewish History, and Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs, Amichai Chikli.

The Hannaton Educational Center, in collaboration with the diverse human mosaic of the Upper Galilee region, was founded with the purpose of becoming a breeding ground for leaders who value, live, and promote an inclusive Jewish and Democratic Israel rooted in Torah.



