'Israel has abandoned the Jews of Russia,' MK Oded Forer charges

“The Israeli government has abandoned the Jewish community in Russia,” said MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu), Chairman of the Absorption and Diaspora Affairs committee in the Knesset on Monday.

Forer, a member of the opposition, explained that not only did the government cancel the relevant special assistance and grants for Russian immigrants, they haven’t done any changes since this weekend’s dramatic events in Russia. According to information by the Israeli government, 13,000 families of Russian Jews or descendants of Jews, are waiting to make aliyah.

On Friday, the Wagner Group, a semi-private Russian mercenary company headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, led an armed rebellion accusing the Russian military of Wagner forces' deaths. The Wagner units withdrew from Ukraine and seized Rostov-on-Don in Russia. They aimed to reach Moscow before government loyal forces could intercept them. However, the rebellion was stopped on Saturday through a deal mediated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

An Aliyah and Integration Ministry representative said at the committee that the situation in Russia "has not changed for the worse in the last month," and therefore, "there is no need," to offer Jews from these countries a service that is "unusual or different from what was before." The representative added that they decided on Monday to close two more “One-Stop-Shops,” because “there is no demand for this service. We will have one shop as of July 1st.”

Russian Jews assumed One-Stop-Shops were canceled

Participants in the discussions said that of course there isn’t any demands for this service since Russian Jews were under the assumption that it has already been canceled.

A view shows a sign at the entrance to a Russian branch of the Jewish Agency for Israel, in Moscow, Russia July 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA)

Forer responded that “the Israeli government has not changed anything in view of what happened [in Russia] over the weekend. The committee believes that there is no match between the conduct of the government and the situation on the ground.”

The committee also called on the Jewish Agency “to prepare an array of dedicated airplanes,” in order to bring masses of olim from Russia, “before it’s too late.” He related to a suggestion by MK Evgeny Sova (Yisrael Beytenu) who said that “Israel shouldn’t wait for the moment when we have to send military planes to rescue [Russian Jews].”

“We need to say clearly to all members of the government that this is not a simple situation and therefore we should be investing NIS 100 million in urgent measures. This situation is more dramatic than a war,” he said.

Sova also related to the issue of Israeli banks that won’t give service to olim from Russia who wish to transfer funds to Israel because of the international sanctions on Russia - a situation that makes it almost impossible for new immigrants to live financially.

"We need special irregular flights. On Saturday all the tickets ran out in a few minutes because they wanted to escape from there. We need to agree with the Russian government for permission for the flight's specialities," Sova said.

The “Go-No-Go” program was stopped

Part of Forer’s criticism towards the government is that the “Go-No-Go” system of expedited aliyah from Russia was stopped. According to this program, those who Nativ, the government agency in charge of approving applicable candidates for the Law of Return, sees as relevant for aliyah after a short meeting and interview, were able to board an airplane, funded by the Israeli government, and complete the process in what's called a “One-Stop-Shop.”

At these “shops,” representatives of all relevant government ministries and agencies would meet with the future immigrant, in Israel, and only then would grant them citizenship. This service will now only be relevant to olim from Ukraine as of the end of June, after it was extended twice by Aliyah Minister Ofir Sofer.

Neta Briskin-Peleg, head of Nativ said at the committee discussion that “only in a few more days we will see if there is panic and an increase in the desire for aliyah,” since their offices were closed during the weekend. She revealed that Russian Jews who are interested in meeting with a consul on behalf of Nativ will need to wait at least 8 months, thus, the rates of aliyah are slow. In addition, Briskin-Peleg explained that there isn’t enough space in all of the Embassies and Consulates across Russia for their work. “We are fully prepared in terms of personnel, but we do not have enough space to receive an audience,” she said.

Shimon Cohen, CEO of Ofek Israeli, a government-funded body in charge of promoting aliyah worldwide, said that the fact that “there is a conscription order for Russian men from the age of 18 to 60, [means] many Russian Jews will want to leave in order not to be enlisted.” He added that thousands of Russian Jews have preferred to immigrate to Georgia, “because they have heard how hard it is to acclimatize here in Israel. They prefer not to wait in Israel, but rather in other countries.”

MK Ze’ev Elkin (National Unity Party) said that there is no reason for people to have to wait so long in order to make aliyah. “I don't know any other Jewish community in the world where you have to wait a year to start an aliyah process.” He added that “In this situation, the most stupid thing that the State of Israel can do is to say that a service that we offered for almost a year is closing during these days, when there is instability in Russia,” in regards to the Go-No-Go centers.