The Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs Committee of the Knesset, chaired by MK Oded Forer, recognized the efforts of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Ukraine (FJCU) and Ukrainian Chabad branches during a special meeting on Monday.

"This is a special opportunity to express our appreciation and speak highly of Chabad's activities, both in the Diaspora and particularly in Ukraine, where a war has been raging for 500 days,” chairman of the committee MK Oded Forer (Yisrael Beytenu Party) said at the opening of the discussion at the Knesset. "In the 500 days of the war, they ventured where no one dared to go," he said of Chabad in Ukraine.

Even though Forer’s party promotes a more secular approach to Judaism, he found it difficult to contain his excitement as he spoke about Chabad’s commendable work. “The community in Ukraine, which was very active before the war, has suffered greatly from these events,” Forer continued. He said that this is the moment to commend the FJCU, the umbrella organization of Jewish communities in Ukraine and also mentioned the leadership of Chabad emissary Rabbi Meir Stambler who serves as chairman of the federation.

Chabad distributed about 500 tons of humanitarian aid

“They oversee 179 Jewish communities throughout Ukraine. During the war, Chabad emissaries distributed approximately 500 tons of humanitarian aid, including food, hygiene products, medicine, warm clothing, and blankets,” Forer said emotionally. He added that Chabad emissaries “demonstrated an unparalleled ability to reach places where no one else has ventured. These compassionate individuals rescued 34 thousand people from the horrors of the frontlines. Many of them have since immigrated to Israel, and I hope they find a new home here.”

“The beauty of this movement lies in the fact that they are not official representatives of the state of Israel, but rather a charitable organization that has become an extension of our state. There is hardly an Israeli who travels abroad who isn't familiar with Chabad houses and Chabad centers."

CHABAD EMISSARIES distribute gift packages and sukkot on wheels to the Jews of Ukraine. (credit: Courtesy)

MK Evgeny Sova, a fellow Knesset member from the Yisrael Beytenu Party, also shared his admiration for Chabad's remarkable work. Sova, who immigrated to Israel from the former Soviet Union, spoke about his privilege of wearing tefillin with Rabbi Levi Matusof, a Chabad emissary and representative of the FJCU to the European Union.

MK Dan Iloz from the Likud Party expressed his support for Chabad, saying, "There is a widespread consensus regarding Chabad's work. My parents, who originated from Morocco, were already acquainted with Chabad, and upon arriving in Canada, they were moderately traditional.

“Through Chabad, they became more observant, delving deeper into their heritage and embracing practices such as observing Shabbat and keeping kosher. Without Chabad, I might not have been here today as a member of the Knesset, because it was their strong Jewish identity that motivated me to immigrate to Israel."

The event at the committee was attended by other Members of Knesset who were honored for their participation, including Yossi Taib of Shas and Michael Biton of the National Unity Party.

Representatives from the Chabad emissaries in Ukraine were present at the event, as well as FJCU liaison to the Knesset, Levi Edrei who spoke at the invitation of Forer.