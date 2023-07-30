Online initiative gets Israelis and Diaspora Jews talking

In the midst of a deeply polarized Israeli society, where social divisions and animosity are on the rise, a ray of hope shines through the Ledaber initiative. Founded by Omer Bialer, a 33-year-old social activist from Tel Aviv, Ledaber (Let’s talk) seeks to address the crisis of trust between Israelis from different camps. The project aims to create a platform for open and meaningful conversations, allowing participants to understand and empathize with each other's perspectives on burning issues impacting Israeli society.

At Ledaber, the process works by creating a platform that enables face-to-face video calls between Israelis from diverse backgrounds. Participants sign up through the project's website, and the team carefully matches them based on their beliefs and opinions. These matched individuals engage in respectful and constructive conversations, fostering understanding and empathy for each other's perspectives on burning issues in Israeli society.

The goal is not to win arguments but to build trust and bridge the gap of animosity. Ledaber emphasizes the responsibility of each participant to take an active role in repairing Israeli society through genuine dialogue. As the initiative continues to evolve, it seeks to expand its reach and impact, making the conversation process accessible to every household in Israel.

The genesis of Ledaber

The inception of Ledaber came just two days after a major political event – the dismissal and reappointment of Defense Minister Yoav Galant, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after criticizing the way the judicial reforms were being promoted.

Bialer told The Jerusalem Post that he recognized that significant events like these could “sway public opinion temporarily.” He added that “most people tend to interact solely within their own echo chambers, leading to a lack of effective communication across ideological divides.”

The root cause of this growing disconnection, according to Bialer, was a crisis of trust, where Israelis started doubting whether those on the "other side" genuinely had their best interests at heart. “The prevailing sense of enmity was exacerbated, in part, by the prevailing sentiments of hatred,” he said.

Bialer, observing that the cycle of hatred was not being addressed by the current Israeli leadership, felt a deep sense of responsibility to intervene and foster positive change. He firmly believed that a respectful discourse between people from opposing backgrounds could be a stepping stone toward renewing mutual trust. This belief became the cornerstone of Ledaber's mission – to heal Israeli society through personal interactions and foster genuine understanding.

Blocked communication (illustrative) (credit: INGIMAGE)

The healing power of face-to-face conversations

Ledaber was envisioned as a civil enterprise, entirely detached from political affiliations, where ordinary citizens could demonstrate what a respectful dialogue between differing viewpoints looked like. Bialer shared that he was confident that in face-to-face interactions, individuals would find the space to truly get to know and listen to each other, “breaking down barriers and paving the way for renewed trust.”

Bialer expressed, "There will be no shortcuts. The only way to get people out of their minds is to show them personally that the other side is not their enemy. We want to make this step accessible to every Israeli and succeed in reaching every home in Israel."

He also emphasized, "The project is not intended to lower the flames in Israel. The flames are high today for justified reasons – we are in the middle of the social event of shaping the character of the country for years to come. The statement of the project is that in the end, hatred is not required to solve the crisis, and should be removed from the public discourse. Every possible future of Israeli society will be better if the citizens of Israel get to know each other and want the best for each other – and the way to get there, in my opinion, is through personal acquaintance."

The impact of Ledaber conversations

As Ledaber's impact began to unfold, testimonies from participants like Alon and David started pouring in. David supports the reform, while Alon opposes it. They are actually both Israeli. Their conversation, lasting over two hours, allowed them to understand each other's fears, hopes, and aspirations. Through this encounter, they discovered shared values, even though they disagreed on some points.

Alon shared, "I understood from you [David] that you fear the day when there will be a demographic majority of the ultra-Orthodox, and it will affect the private lives of secular people and exacerbate the issue of equality in the burden. I understand that you fear the government's absolute power to enact laws without proper judicial oversight, and you fear a judicial reform that will cause that."

David's response was empathetic, "Regarding the judiciary, I agree with him, but I think we won't agree on the practical implementation of it. In other words, I don't see Bibi, [Justice Minister Yariv] Levin, or [Constitution, Law and Justice Committee chairman Simcha] Rothman as people who are not honest, moral, and have a good understanding of the law."

Alon further summarized, "A point that occurred to me during the conversation is that if more secular and opposing people, instead of encountering religious and Jews through television channels, meet them face to face with Haredim and religious people together, they will find that Judaism is much less scary than they think, not wanting to harm anyone, quite the opposite. And even if they don't agree with everything, I'm sure they will fear less and feel less threatened."