The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

'Dedicated grandparents': Jewish couple dies in Liverpool flood

Philip and Elaine Marco got stuck under a bridge in Liverpool after it got flooded, an issue that is common in this area.

By ARIELLA MARSDEN
Published: AUGUST 28, 2023 19:45
A bridge in Mossley Hill, Liverpool (illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A bridge in Mossley Hill, Liverpool (illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Jewish couple Philip and Elaine Marco died at the ages of 77 and 75 in Liverpool on Saturday after they drove their car into a flooded area in the city, British media reported on Monday.

According to reports, the alarm was raised after a passerby saw the car's red lights beneath and water and called rescue services. The couple was extracted from the car and rushed to hospital but were ultimately pronounced dead.

The Marcos' car got stuck while going under a bridge in the city's Mossley Hill neighborhood. The same area is prone to dangerous flooding due to an inadequate drainage system that is more than 150 years old, an issue that the council had reportedly been alerted to in the past. 

The Marcos were dedicated grandparents and a humble couple

"We are devastated and heartbroken by the sudden loss of Elaine and Philip Marco," their family said in a statement. "They were much-loved parents to four children and 10 grandchildren. The family are arriving overseas from America and Australia to mourn their loss. They were due to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary next week and our only comfort is knowing that they were together to the very end."

Merseyside Police on their duties through China town district of Liverpool, UK (credit: FLICKR) Merseyside Police on their duties through China town district of Liverpool, UK (credit: FLICKR)

The couple was due to celebrate their 54th wedding anniversary on Thursday.

The couple's rabbi, Avremi Kievman, said that he and his wife and known them and had been friends with them for 30 years.

"They were much-loved parents to four children and 10 grandchildren."

The family

“They were very dedicated and devoted grandparents, even more so than usual," he said. "They were a quiet and humble couple. For many years they ran a catering business serving the community, they did weddings and bar mitzvahs. It is a terrible loss that will leave a mark in the whole community."

"A terrible tragedy with the passing of our dear friends Philip and Elaine Marco," the Chabad-Lubavitch Liverpool synagogue wrote on Facebook. "May God heal the broken hearts of their children and grandchildren. A huge loss to our community."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

US Navy destroyer to be fitted with hypersonic missiles

The USS Zumwalt.
2

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
3

Christian exodus from Israel? Ministry aims to solve visa crisis

ICEJ's Jerusalem March.
4

Who is the mysterious ‘Jake Segal,’ who tricked women into sex?

"Jake Segal" was not who the women he seduced online thought he was.
5

Ukraine warns Israel: Maltreatment of refugees will cost you Uman

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy holds a press conference during a NATO leaders summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by