As Azerbaijan undertakes "local anti-terrorist" operations in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, a place that has been a source of contention between Armenians and Azerbaijan for decades, Shneor Segal, the Chief Rabbi of the Azerbaijani Jewish community told The Jerusalem Post that the situation in the country is very stable.

Historically, Nagorno-Karabakh has been a hotbed of tensions and conflict, dating back to the Soviet era when this strategically vital region was divided to sow divisions between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The situation escalated into full-scale wars, most notably in the 1990s when Armenia secured control and more recently in 2020 when Azerbaijan reclaimed the territory.

"We are praying for the young people from our community who serve in the Azerbaijani army,” Segal said on Tuesday.

“We are deeply concerned and pray for their success, just like every other citizen here in Azerbaijan," Rabbi Segal emphasized. He went on to underscore, "The Jewish community feels an intrinsic connection to this land, and we hold steadfast hopes for significant achievements [of our army]. In truth, there is nothing inherently distinct about the Jewish experience here; like all residents, we share the same concerns, cares, and challenges."

In response to the recent developments, Baku has stated that its operations in Karabakh are a response to a tragic mine explosion that claimed the lives of six individuals in the region. Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry has described these efforts as "local anti-terrorist activities" and has pointed out the presence of sophisticated "high-precision weapons" deployed in the region.

Remarkably, Azerbaijan maintains a close strategic partnership with Israel, a dynamic that adds complexity to the regional landscape. The visit of Israel's foreign minister to Baku earlier this year underscores the significance of their relationship.

Tensions continued in Azerbaijan

While the military situation inevitably casts a shadow of tension, the Azerbaijani Jewish community remains unwavering in its commitment to nurturing Jewish life in the region. Recent events, such as Rosh Hashanah celebrations in six modern synagogues across Azerbaijan, serve as poignant examples of their steadfast dedication, according to Segal.

In areas outside Baku, which have been affected by military operations, painstaking efforts are underway to restore what was destroyed during decades of conflict. Nevertheless, the lingering threat of landmines and cluster bombs presents formidable challenges.

“With nearly 25,000 Jews in Azerbaijan, our vibrant community continues to enrich the diverse tapestry of Azerbaijani society, even amid regional security challenges,” Segal said. "In times like these, it is essential to stand together and uphold the values that bind us as a community," he concluded.