'Adolf Canada': Former NFL player likens Steelers' OC to Nazi leader

Former NFL player Antonio Brown stirred up controversy on Monday when he posted a series of inappropriate tweets in which he compared Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive coordinator Matt Canada to Adolf Hitler.

Brown crudely edited an image of Canada, adding a Hitler-like mustache and dubbing him 'Adolf Canada.' These tweets, which were deemed insensitive, were posted after the Steelers' victory against the Las Vegas Raiders and on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism.

Twitter users, including football fans, criticized Brown's comments, with some suggesting he needed assistance. Brown had previously voiced dissatisfaction with Canada's offensive strategy and had even hinted at the possibility of replacing him due to perceived inefficiencies in the Steelers' offense. This incident has further fueled the ongoing debate about Brown's behavior both on and off the field.

Jewish orgs yet to respond

Since the event happened on Yom Kippur, most Jewish organizations in the US haven't yet reacted to this controversy.