Congressional candidate Mondaire Jones took to X on October 3 to complain about former-US House of Representative leader Kevin McCarthy’s sit down with Hassidic Jewish leaders.

Jones wrote: “Well this was a waste of everyone’s time.” Along with a caption of McCarthy enjoying some fruit at a sukkot event with some Jewish leaders.

Well this was a waste of everyone’s time. pic.twitter.com/I2ZOxK5QWx — Mondaire Jones (@MondaireJones) October 3, 2023

Many responses to the tweet indicated offense taken, “A man who wants to represent these Jews in the United States Congress is insulting them instead of seeking their vote,” said Superintendent of the Kiryas Joel School District Joel M. Petlin. “Congratulations to @MondaireJones on finding the most Antisemitic way to celebrate the defeat of #SpeakerMcCarthy”

A man who wants to represent these Jews in the United States Congress is insulting them instead of seeking their vote. Congratulations to @MondaireJones on finding the most Antisemitic way to celebrate the defeat of #SpeakerMcCarthy — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) October 3, 2023

US HOUSE SPEAKER Kevin McCarthy walks through Statuary Hall in the Capitol Building in Washington. (credit: Leah Mills/Reuters)

However, it appears that the intended message behind Jone’s post may have been lost, as the congressional candidate later retweeted “Kevin McCarthy has repeatedly wasted the time of Hasidic leaders in the Lower Hudson Valley. He has never delivered for communities in Rockland and will continue to fail to deliver for Rocklanders because he’s no longer Speaker.”

Jones tells me re: tweet ⬇️“Kevin McCarthy has repeatedly wasted the time of Hasidic leaders in the Lower Hudson Valley. He has never delivered for communities in Rockland and will continue to fail to deliver for Rocklanders because he’s no longer Speaker.” 1/2 https://t.co/E6eLMJk51o — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) October 4, 2023

"By contrast, I have delivered for all communities in Rockland and will continue that track record upon my return to Congress.”

Jones added, “By contrast, I have delivered for all communities in Rockland and will continue that track record upon my return to Congress.” 2/2 — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) October 4, 2023

Kevin McCarthy ousted by US House Republicans in historic vote

A handful of Republicans in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday ousted Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy, as party infighting plunged Congress into further chaos just days after it narrowly averted a government shutdown.

The 216-to-210 vote marked the first time in history that the House removed its leader, with eight Republicans voting with 208 Democrats to remove McCarthy.

McCarthy told reporters he would not make another run for speaker.

REUTERS contributed to this report.